ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Beauty Treatments That You Should Never Get, According To A Cosmetic Surgeon (They Do Nothing!)

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IUi2_0eyoUEzL00
Shutterstock

As all kinds of beauty treatments trend across TikTok and other social media platforms, it’s important to research the procedures you’re thinking of thoroughly before going under the knife. We checked in with a skincare expert to determine what popular treatments may not be worth the price tag and/ or are ineffective compared to others. Read on for 2 tips and suggestions from Dr. Nadir Qazi, a board-certified physician, cosmetic surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1baH_0eyoUEzL00

Tip #1— Rethink Expensive Collagen Powders

While it is essential to boost collagen production for an anti-aging effect, Qazi explains that many "collagen" products like powders or pills are pricy and may not be as effective as they seem on the packaging. "One of the biggest trends I see where people waste their money is on collagen powders and pills as there is no scientific proof that these work," he says. "As a medical physician specializing in skincare and maintaining a youthful appearance, I have seen no proof of over-the-counter (OTC) collagen products providing benefit to the consumers who purchase them," he continues. While other dermatologists, surgeons and skincare experts might recommend these products for specific patients, Qazi says he generally recommends the following procedures instead (if this option interests you) in order to save more. "Rather than spending $30 to $50 or more on these products every month or two, save your money and have these types of procedures done instead, Bellafill, Radiesse, or Sculptra," he notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AecK_0eyoUEzL00

Tip #2— Lasers, Peels, and Microneedling Have The Most Noticeable Visual Effects

If you're going to spend a lot on a procedure, it needs to be truly worth it, right? Qazi swears by treatments like lasers, peels and microneedling, which he acknowledges are oftentimes expensive, but not nearly as much as buying collagen powders and pills every month, he says. “Lasers,peels, and microneedling devices also provide more visible effects than any OTC collagen products on boosting collagen and elasticity in the skin, thus maintaining a more youthful skin appearance," Qazi adds. "These procedures may appear more expensive on the surface, but they last 6 months to a year, so the consumer will spend less on these procedures throughout the year and get much more desirable results in the short-term and the long-run." Qazi stresses that "the biggest impact" on maintaining a youthful appearance is the use of physical sun blocks to prevent collagen loss. "We recommend every person, no matter skin type or pigmentation, use a sunblock daily with an SPF of 30 or higher,” he concludes, for one final go-to skincare tip that always works in creating a radiant complexion. For more information and how these treatments might work for your skin, visit your trusted dermatologist, surgeon, or skincare expert.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Skin Types#Tiktok#Qazi Cosmetic Clinic
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Fast Food Side You Should Never Order, According To A Cardiologist

Our heart health is crucial for our overall health, and the best way to support your heart is through a well-balanced diet, hydration and consistent exercise. While going out for fast food can be fun and delicious, eating one specific side option (offered at many restaurant chains) can impact your heart— and not in a good way. We spoke with cardiologist and holistic heart doctor Dr. Nitin Bhatnagar, M.D. who explained why fast food options labelled as “loaded” are a no-go for your heart health.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Type Of Yogurt You Should Never Be Eating For Weight Loss—It’s So High In Sugar!

Yogurt is an excellent source of protein and a filling snack or lunch option to help increase satiety and promote healthy and sustainable weight loss. However, not all yogurt is created equal, and while Greek yogurt is perhaps the best option for optimizing your diet and fueling your muscles, there are other yogurt options that are significantly less beneficial to your overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Scary Sign You May Be Suffering From High Blood Pressure, According To Doctors

Heart related illness is incredibly common in the United States—and high blood pressure is one condition that’s at the forefront. Your blood requires a certain amount of pressure to effectively pump through your body, but when that pressure gets too high, it can do a significant amount of damage to your arteries and blood vessels. When you have chronically high blood pressure, it can put a lot of force and friction on your blood vessels and lead to plaque collecting on their walls. The more plaque that forms, the more narrow your blood vessels become, which makes it increasingly more difficult for blood to pump efficiently.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy