Beauty Treatments That You Should Never Get, According To A Cosmetic Surgeon (They Do Nothing!)

As all kinds of beauty treatments trend across TikTok and other social media platforms, it’s important to research the procedures you’re thinking of thoroughly before going under the knife. We checked in with a skincare expert to determine what popular treatments may not be worth the price tag and/ or are ineffective compared to others. Read on for 2 tips and suggestions from Dr. Nadir Qazi, a board-certified physician, cosmetic surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic.

Tip #1— Rethink Expensive Collagen Powders

While it is essential to boost collagen production for an anti-aging effect, Qazi explains that many "collagen" products like powders or pills are pricy and may not be as effective as they seem on the packaging. "One of the biggest trends I see where people waste their money is on collagen powders and pills as there is no scientific proof that these work," he says. "As a medical physician specializing in skincare and maintaining a youthful appearance, I have seen no proof of over-the-counter (OTC) collagen products providing benefit to the consumers who purchase them," he continues. While other dermatologists, surgeons and skincare experts might recommend these products for specific patients, Qazi says he generally recommends the following procedures instead (if this option interests you) in order to save more. "Rather than spending $30 to $50 or more on these products every month or two, save your money and have these types of procedures done instead, Bellafill, Radiesse, or Sculptra," he notes.

Tip #2— Lasers, Peels, and Microneedling Have The Most Noticeable Visual Effects

If you're going to spend a lot on a procedure, it needs to be truly worth it, right? Qazi swears by treatments like lasers, peels and microneedling, which he acknowledges are oftentimes expensive, but not nearly as much as buying collagen powders and pills every month, he says. “Lasers,peels, and microneedling devices also provide more visible effects than any OTC collagen products on boosting collagen and elasticity in the skin, thus maintaining a more youthful skin appearance," Qazi adds. "These procedures may appear more expensive on the surface, but they last 6 months to a year, so the consumer will spend less on these procedures throughout the year and get much more desirable results in the short-term and the long-run." Qazi stresses that "the biggest impact" on maintaining a youthful appearance is the use of physical sun blocks to prevent collagen loss. "We recommend every person, no matter skin type or pigmentation, use a sunblock daily with an SPF of 30 or higher,” he concludes, for one final go-to skincare tip that always works in creating a radiant complexion. For more information and how these treatments might work for your skin, visit your trusted dermatologist, surgeon, or skincare expert.