Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to Columbia County, Arkansas with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. “We have several communities in our rural service area that are not fully served by local partner agencies. To be sure that the residents in these areas are served, we are providing direct service where needed.” said Camille Coker Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

WALDO, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO