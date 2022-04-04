ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘American Idol': Platinum Ticket Winner Hunter Girl and Cole Ritter Advance With Fleetwood Mac Cover [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three contestants were eliminated on Sunday night (April 3) during the “Duets Challenge” on Season 20’s American Idol. But Hunter Girl and Cole Ritter were not part of those eliminations. The two singers proved to the judges that they had what it took to advance to...

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

'American Idol': Luke Bryan Overwhelmed With Tears After Autistic Singer's Audition

The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
The Boot

‘American Idol': Teen Ryleigh Madison Offers Passionate Delivery of Gabby Barrett’s ‘The Good Ones’ [Watch]

Katy Perry has finally “caught" the country. At least, that’s what she said following 16-year-old Ryleigh Madison’s American Idol audition. The Whiteville, N.C., native, who confessed that she has never been to California, appeared on the popular television competition series on Sunday night (March 13) wearing a fuzzy sweater and a pair of elephant belle bottoms that covered both of her boots.
WHITEVILLE, NC
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Lionel Richie tells final platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland that ‘we needed this’ after Stevie Wonder performance

When Jay Copeland gave up a fellowship to audition on “American Idol,” he said wasn’t sure if he made the right decision. But the judges were sure. “You might’ve lost the gift they were going to give you,” judge Lionel Richie said. “But the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Platinum
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

‘American Idol’: Did 4 Alabama singers ace duets challenge during Hollywood Week?

If you’ve been watching “American Idol” during Season 20, keeping a special eye on the contestants from Alabama, you might be confused and frustrated right now. Four singers from the state -- Tristen Gressett of Pell City, Cadence Baker of the Shoals, Kezia “Lady K” Istonia of Montgomery and Tyler N. Allen of Mobile -- made it through their auditions with the judges, received golden tickets and competed during Hollywood Week.
ALABAMA STATE
startattle.com

Sir Blayke American Idol 2022 Audition “Dive” Ed Sheeran, Season 20

Sir Blayke performs “Dive” by Ed Sheeran, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Audition. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Sir Blayke (28 years old), Songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Round: Audition. Song: “Dive” by Ed Sheeran. Result: Advanced. Sir Blayke American Idol Season 20 “Dive”. Formerly...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy