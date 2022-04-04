‘American Idol': Platinum Ticket Winner Hunter Girl and Cole Ritter Advance With Fleetwood Mac Cover [Watch]
By Melinda Lorge
Three contestants were eliminated on Sunday night (April 3) during the “Duets Challenge” on Season 20’s American Idol. But Hunter Girl and Cole Ritter were not part of those eliminations. The two singers proved to the judges that they had what it took to advance to...
Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
The American Idol judges needed a box of tissues during Sunday night's episode when Sam Finelli performed. He performed a powerful rendition of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow," which had Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in tears. Finelli, 28, is autistic and spoke about the power of music in his life before taking the stage.
Kaylin Roberson, 23, and her boyfriend Matt Gorman, 23, sing together, write together and even moved to Nashville for music after being born and raised in separate states. So when they appeared on the latest episode of American Idol on Monday (March 21), they inevitably decided to audition as a duo.
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Katy Perry has finally “caught" the country. At least, that’s what she said following 16-year-old Ryleigh Madison’s American Idol audition. The Whiteville, N.C., native, who confessed that she has never been to California, appeared on the popular television competition series on Sunday night (March 13) wearing a fuzzy sweater and a pair of elephant belle bottoms that covered both of her boots.
When Jay Copeland gave up a fellowship to audition on “American Idol,” he said wasn’t sure if he made the right decision. But the judges were sure. “You might’ve lost the gift they were going to give you,” judge Lionel Richie said. “But the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life.”
One “American Idol” contestant’s “Tennessee Whiskey” version was so good it would make Chris Stapleton more than proud. On Sunday, North Carolina resident Dontrell Briggs auditioned on the show and talked about his late godmother before belting out the hit. Music Mayhem Magazine reported on...
It was another night packed with talent, as American Idol kicked off its third round of auditions in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday night (March 13). But perhaps no other contestant made an impression on judges quite like country singer-songwriter Emily Faith. The 18-year-old rising talent, who grew up in Kingfisher,...
Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
If you’ve been watching “American Idol” during Season 20, keeping a special eye on the contestants from Alabama, you might be confused and frustrated right now. Four singers from the state -- Tristen Gressett of Pell City, Cadence Baker of the Shoals, Kezia “Lady K” Istonia of Montgomery and Tyler N. Allen of Mobile -- made it through their auditions with the judges, received golden tickets and competed during Hollywood Week.
Sir Blayke performs “Dive” by Ed Sheeran, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Audition. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Sir Blayke (28 years old), Songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. Round: Audition. Song: “Dive” by Ed Sheeran. Result: Advanced. Sir Blayke American Idol Season 20 “Dive”. Formerly...
Scarlet & Douglas Mills perform “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron, Zendaya, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Hollywood Duets. Startattle.com – American Idol. Song: “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron, Zendaya. Contestant #1: Scarlet (18 years old), Sandwich Artist from Hartford, Connecticut. Result: Advanced. Contestant...
LeVar Burton warned the crowd at the Grammy Awards to keep their hands to themselves on Sunday night while introducing presenter, Nate Bargatze. The comment was a clear joke aimed at Will Smith who slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, last month. “Now, I want to warn you all...
While attending the launch of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s new makeup collection, Kris Jenner showed off a brand new hairstyle, which was much different than the look we’re used to seeing her rock!. Kris Jenner changed things up with her look for a night out on April 5....
Lexi Weege was one of the brave contestants to sing in front of the American Idol judges. However, she has since revealed that she got through to the second round, but that her initial audition was never aired. Part of music group Weege and the Wonder Twins, it wasn’t Lexi’s...
Iowans have a couple of great singers to root for on this season of 'American Idol!'. As promised, on the March 20th episode of ABC's 'American Idol,' not one, but TWO Iowans were featured prominently. We're happy to report that both women have officially made it to Hollywood!. The first...
Morgan Gruber won’t have to look at cornfields and cows much longer, because she is heading to Hollywood. On Monday night (March 21), the teenage singer from Pennsylvania blew judges away on Season 20’s American Idol and scored herself a coveted Golden Ticket. Sporting a flat-brimmed hat and...
When Noah Thompson took the stage on Monday night (April 4) to perform on American Idol, he intentionally decided to step outside of the box. The 24-year-old construction worker from Kentucky chose a song from way outside of his genre as part of the intense “Showstoppers Round.”. Belting out...
