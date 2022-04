“Wait for me, Mommy!” I looked up, shielding my eyes from the brilliant sun, and searched for the owner of the little voice. In a field of wildflowers, I saw a little girl knee-deep in dew-kissed blossoms. She was wearing a simple sundress belted around the middle. Her golden hair danced playfully in the gentle breeze and the shimmering light formed a beautiful aura around her diminutive form. She struggled to add one last flower to the robust bouquet before making her way over the decaying log that separated the flowers and the dusty path from which she had ventured. It was then I saw the oversized rain boots that adorned her feet. I chuckled as I considered her fashion choice: clunky but clearly a beloved part of her wardrobe.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 24 DAYS AGO