ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Library study finds 'challenged' books soared in 2021

By Books
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, has never been so busy. “A year ago, we might have been receiving one, maybe two reports a day about a book being challenged at a library. And usually those calls would be for guidance on...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WRAL News

Maine island library wants your banned books

MATINICUS ISLAND, Maine — There’s an “Island of Misfit Toys” in the popular holiday classic. Now there's an island for unwanted and banned books, too. The tiny library on Matinicus Island 22 miles (35 kilometers) off the Maine coast is on a mission to fill its shelves with books that have fallen out of favor elsewhere.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Sierra Sun

Library Loop: Explore book club opportunities at local libraries

Have you thought about joining a book club, but have never taken the plunge? As we’re coming out of our COVID isolation, now is a great time to explore the many in-person book club opportunities that our North Tahoe community offers. One of the first questions to ask yourself...
TRUCKEE, CA
Washington Post

The painful, cutting and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages. All of these letters from Black Americans to the people who once controlled their lives...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherman Alexie
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Jonathan Evison
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Angie Thomas
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#American Libraries#School Libraries#The Associated Press#State Of America#Libraries Report
ABC4

Who are the six billionaires in Utah?

(STACKER) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the […]
UTAH STATE
Primetimer

Ken Burns' Benjamin Franklin PBS documentary offers the “concealed contradictions" of the legendary Founding Father

In Burns' new two-part four-hour documentary, "Burns felt 'obligated to tell all the facets' of Franklin’s life—from the famous kite to attempts to capture runaway slaves," says Craig Bruce Smith. "And it shows. Taking a middle-ground approach, the two-part documentary offers a complicated Franklin full of 'concealed contradictions.' Burns’ version is a symbol of the Enlightenment and of Revolutionary liberty, but also a deeply flawed father, husband, and man. What a difference twenty years makes. The last time PBS released a documentary on Franklin was in 2002. It opened with a sponsor’s glowing message of praise 'celebrating the wisdom and ingenuity of one of America’s most distinguished founding fathers.' Franklin and his achievements were celebrated. It took three hours for the film to make any mention of Franklin and slavery. Burns’ version does so within three minutes." As Smith, notes Franklin "has so many faces: the author, the printer, the scientist, the diplomat, the inventor, the revolutionary, the champion of education, the abolitionist, and the founder....The themes of contradiction, compromise, self-improvement, and self-reflection structure the film. It’s a smart and effective way to manage the various interpretations and effectively blend more than two centuries of historical writing."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Interesting Engineering

A US census from the 1950 shows how our great grandparents lived

On Friday, U.S. census records starting from 1950 were made available for all to see and they caused quite a stir. "Taken every 10 years since 1790, the United States census provides a snapshot of the nation's population. Because of a 72-year restriction on access to the records, the most recent census year currently available is 1950," wrote the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century

What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IE Voice

2020 Census: 18.8 Million Americans Miscounted

An analysis released by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed the 2020 Census undercounted Black people, Hispanic people and Native Americans and overcounted White and Asian populations. The report was released on March 10 and estimated that approximately 18.8 million were not correctly counted in the census. Counting for the 2020...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy