ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9% stake in Twitter

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk has been raising...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
EWN

Twitter Stocks Moon as Elon Musk Apes Into Company Shares with $3 Billion

Twitter shares shot up following a massive buy-in from billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk splurged a hefty $2.89 billion to acquire a 9.2% stake in the social media heavyweight. Also, the announcement triggered a surge in Dogecoin’s price. Billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk sent Twitter’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Tesla Inc#Twitter Musk#Wedbush Securities
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk adds $1B to fortune with Twitter investment as shares soar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk likely added $1 billion to his already massive fortune this week after taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk disclosed the purchase in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the beginning of the week, sending Twitter shares soaring: The stock closed up 27% on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday, its biggest rally since its trading debut in 2013.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Ars Technica

Elon Musk buys 9% of Twitter stock as he pressures company on “free speech”

Elon Musk has purchased 9.2 percent of Twitter's stock, he revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on March 14, the filing said. Musk's stake was worth $2.89 billion, based on Twitter's closing price on Friday, and "appears...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
thebossmagazine.com

Musk Buys 9% of Shares of Twitter Stock

World’s richest man now platform’s biggest stakeholder. Already a power user with more than 80 million followers (good for eighth among the most-followed people on the platform), Elon Musk has become Twitter’s biggest stakeholder. Musk has purchased 73.5 million shares of Twitter stock, worth about $3 billion and a 9.2% percent stake in the company.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy