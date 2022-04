NEW ORLEANS — David McCormack sat on the confetti-littered center court, wearing the game net around his neck and smiling. Minutes earlier, he had sunk two late jumpers through that net, becoming a championship game hero and lifting Kansas past North Carolina in a thrilling finish at the Superdome, 72-69. "Biggest comeback in a championship game," said a teary-eyed McCormack, tugging at his "KU 2022" title hat. "We're legendary! We made history. A lot of people win, have overcome deficits. But we can say that we fought and we clawed our way back in to win a national championship. Everybody doubted us. People doubted us as a team, but through it all, we showed we can overcome adversity."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO