Western Australia Police can now use CarPlay to respond to emergencies

Providing a holistic mobile experience, the Samsung 2022 Galaxy A Series includes the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. Boasting 2 days of battery life, these impressive phones also have advanced AI-powered camera systems. For example, the Galaxy A53 5G has a 64 MP OIS camera as well as a high-resolution 32 MP front camera. Moreover, they both get their power from a 5 nm processor, have improved Night Mode shooting, enhanced Portrait mode, and more. Additionally, the Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And the Galaxy A33 5G offers a 6.4″ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this upgraded series offers 25W Super Fast Charging, security features, and continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades. Enjoy slim bezels, Ambient Edge design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and IP67 water- and dust-resistance.
