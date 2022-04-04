ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Western Australia Police can now use CarPlay to respond to emergencies

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — CarPlay is typically used by apps for audio playback management and displaying a map for navigation, among other uses, but not...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Apple Insider

Apple considering adding new flash memory suppliers to protect iPhone supply

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reportedly concerned about its over-reliance on Japan foriPhone flash memory, and is exploring working with a Chinese supplier.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Android 13 May Let You Connect to Two Carriers on a Single eSIM

For anyone tired of juggling SIM cards and eSIMs to switch between carriers, Google may have a solution on the way in Android 13: allowing multiple profiles on a single eSIM. Google's solution to allow multiple enabled profiles (MEP) was referenced in the Android Open Source Project and Android Developers website, which suggests it's coming in the next big Android 13 update, according to a blog post Thursday by Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor for Android developer platform Esper.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Samsung 2022 Galaxy A Series includes the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones

Providing a holistic mobile experience, the Samsung 2022 Galaxy A Series includes the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G. Boasting 2 days of battery life, these impressive phones also have advanced AI-powered camera systems. For example, the Galaxy A53 5G has a 64 MP OIS camera as well as a high-resolution 32 MP front camera. Moreover, they both get their power from a 5 nm processor, have improved Night Mode shooting, enhanced Portrait mode, and more. Additionally, the Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. And the Galaxy A33 5G offers a 6.4″ Super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this upgraded series offers 25W Super Fast Charging, security features, and continuous One UI and Android OS upgrades. Enjoy slim bezels, Ambient Edge design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and IP67 water- and dust-resistance.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia Police#Mobile Application#Smart Phone#Ios#Appleinsider#Amazon#The Wa Police#Oneforce Core#Motorola Solutions#Pscore
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Disable This One Setting On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

If your iPhone is experiencing major battery issues, the source of your problem may also have a very simple solution. Some of the settings on your phone could be responsible for major battery drainage. The best way to fix them? Disable those settings and earn back a significant amount of battery. Apple experts say you should disable this one setting on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Surprising Charging Mistake That’s Actually Ruining Your iPhone Battery

Charging your phone should be the easiest thing you do all day. You may be wondering: what more is there to think about then just plugging in your device and leaving it there to charge to 100 percent? Actually, there is more to consider — and not knowing the correct way to charge your phone can lead to a diminished battery and a device that doesn’t work as effectively. Tech Expert Michael Miller, CEO of VPN Online, shares info you need to know when it comes to the surprising charging mistake that’s actually ruining your iPhone battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Country
Australia
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Grab a Discounted Tablet in Amazon's Fire Sale

Whether you're reading at the beach, video chatting on vacation, or streaming videos in bed, Amazon's Fire tablet deal has something for everyone. The Fire 7, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Plus are all on sale for up to $45 off the retail price. Released in 2019, the...
SHOPPING
CNET

Various Refurbished Samsung Phones Are on Sale at Woot, Save Hundreds Today Only

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can shop from a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Nothing's Phone (1) is betting on design to unseat the iPhone

Nothing announced Phone (1), its long-expected foray into smartphones, with a few screenshots of the Android-based ‘Nothing OS’, cryptic white glyphs, and a lot of big claims about how the tech startup plans to make consumer tech exciting again. The company’s phone is supposed to launch this summer,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Schlage’s latest smart lock makes unlocking your door as easy as using Apple Pay

Smart locks have allowed us to ditch the keys and unlock our front doors via our phones for years. But while smart locks can be quite convenient, especially if they have pin pads or fingerprint scanners, using your phone to unlock the door can be as cumbersome as fumbling for the right key in the dark. You have to pull out your phone, unlock it, find the right app, tap the unlock button, and wait for the lock to respond.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 10 Best Indoor Security Cameras, All Tested and Approved by a Smart Home Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you want to protect your home, then you’re going to need the right tools. Usually, when we think about security, we think about the outside of our homes and invest in outdoor security cameras and video doorbells. However, you don’t want to forget about the interior of your home, and the best indoor security cameras can provide complete coverage for total home security. When shopping for indoor security cameras, there are tons of...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Best iPad Air case 2022: Protect and cover your tablet

Maybe you love the iPadOS 15 interface or maybe you're drawn in by Apple's promise to be carbon neutral by 2030. Maybe the five color finish options for the iPad Air caught your eye or you can't live without the leading-edge display and camera technology. Heck, maybe you read our review about falling in love with 2022's 5th Generation iPad Air.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Senator concerned by hackers stealing user data using police email accounts

The Senate is starting to take notice of reports hackers are forging "emergency data requests" to gain data from tech companies such as Apple, with one starting to investigate the privacy issue. On March 29, a report surfaced revealing hackers were taking advantage of compromised government and police email accounts,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Android Authority

These LG phones are still getting Android 12 this quarter

The V50 is one of three phones getting Android 12 in Q2 (at least in Korea). LG has announced that three phones will receive Android 12 in Korea in Q2 2022. These phones are the Q92 5G, V50, and V50S. Several more devices will receive security patches in the quarter...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy