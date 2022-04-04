Woman Hit by First Responder Following Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person who was robbed and assaulted in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died from his injuries. The Minneapolis Police Department says the victim, whose name has yet to be released, died at the hospital Tuesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death. According to investigators, the victim was assaulted and robbed on March 6 in downtown Minneapolis. Responding officers found the victim unconscious in a hallway on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue. A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection to the assault. He remains in custody. Anyone with information on the fatal assault is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online. All tips are anonymous.

