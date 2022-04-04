ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Woman Hit by First Responder Following Crash

By Lee Voss
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON -- Authorities say a Hutchinson woman that got out of her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake Saturday morning was then struck by an SUV driven by a first responder....

