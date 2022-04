It's spring, and live music is really back this time! After two years of rescheduled shows, the next few months are packed with concerts. Here are just a few of the shows on our radar this season:girl in red (March 28): This one's for Gen Z. The Norwegian indie pop musician's ballads on queer love and mental health have been TikTok staples for years. $25. Slipknot (April 9): Expect plenty of masks (the spooky ones) at this heavy metal Target Center show. $45.50+. Olivia Rodrigo (April 14): Pull out your wallets, official tickets to see 2021's breakout star will run you at least $350. It's brutal out here! Hippo Campus (April 23): The beloved rock group (and St. Paul hometown heroes) come home for their first Twin Cities show in over three years. $37+. Rock the Garden (June 11): The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden music fest is our annual reminder that summer is around the corner. 2022's lineup includes Sleater-Kinney and LOW. $84+.

15 DAYS AGO