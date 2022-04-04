ATX West and D&M West 2022 Host Expert-led Education to Address Complexities and Opportunities Across the Manufacturing Value Chain

Due to large, complex deformations, the accurate design of cables has become a major problem in the manufacturing of aerospace products. The current design method often leads to large products, uncertain centroids, and poor reliability. To solve these problems, a computer-aided optimal design method for flexible cables was proposed based on dynamic analogy modeling. A nonlinear optimization model was established by combining Cosserat theory and the minimum potential energy principle. The total deformation energy was considered as the optimization object, and Euler parameters were used as control variables to describe the cable geometric shape. Considering the length and bending radius requirements, the normalized form of the cable constraints was expressed by the cross-section position and orientation matrix. An efficient method to solve this problem using finite element discretization and the primitive dual interior point method was proposed. A digital wiring module was developed based on an open source geometry kernel system, and a cable geometry test bench was built. To verify our model, a satellite wiring simulation example was implemented using the module, SolidWorks, and the test bench. Our method achieved the optimal design for the cable length and geometric shape. A theoretical and technical foundation for effectively solving the problem of large cable manufacturing errors and realizing the lightweight design of aerospace products was outlined.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 21 HOURS AGO