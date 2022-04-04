ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ATX West and D&M West 2022 Host Expert-led Education to Address Complexities and Opportunities Across the Manufacturing Value Chain

roboticstomorrow.com
 2 days ago

Automation Technology Expo (ATX) West and Design & Manufacturing (D&M) West, the nation's leading advanced design and manufacturing events, co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) West, WestPack, Plastec West, and The Cannabis Packaging Conference, today revealed a high-caliber speaker lineup for the 2022 edition. The industry is gearing up for...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

Black Enterprise

Black Woman Makes History as the Owner of a 5,000 Sq Ft Warehouse, Manufacturing Potent Jamaican Black Castor Oil

Melichsia Boss, the owner and CEO of Potent Jamaican Black Castor Oil, is creating ripples through the hair care industry with her line of unique hair care castor products. With a family recipe started by her late grandfather and her very own 5,000 square feet warehouse, she formulates and manufactures a suite of products geared towards healing damaged hair starting at the scalp. She is the first and only African American woman in the Chicagoland area to have accomplished this.
HAIR CARE
WCAX

Chip manufacturers struggle to meet demand amid global shortage

MALTA, N.Y. (CBS) - The demand for microchips jumped during the pandemic, and production disruptions and supply chain issues made it difficult for suppliers to keep up. Now, experts want the government to help American manufacturers make more chips. At GlobalFoundaries in upstate New York, everything looks yellow. Special lighting...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Sugarbud Launches New Product In British Columbia With 26% THC, Meet CEO At Benzinga Conference In April

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTC:SBUDD) (TSXV:SUGR) expanded the company’s product portfolio in British Columbia with the launch of Bahama Blizzard #11. Created through the mixing of Caribbean Cooler and Jet Fuel Gelato, Bahama Blizzard #11 has triangle-shaped, olive green buds with purple undertones, dark amber airs and rich crystal-like trichomes. Consumers can expect well-defined aromas such as sweet pine, lemon citrus, floral and fuel notes. Total THC will range between 210-260mg/g and a total terpene profile of between two to four percent.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Ebony Media Launches Production Platform to Amplify Voices of Established and Emerging Creatives of Color

Ebony Media has launched an all-inclusive, full-service production platform to develop and produce content exploring the diverse spectrum of Black culture. Known as Ebony Studios, the platform will amplify the voices of both established and emerging people of color with the goal to illuminate and reflect Black experiences and perspectives. The studio will span film, television, audio and digital programs, and be a key part of Ebony Media — which was relaunched last year as a digital-first brand — and its strategic expansion.More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Confirms She's Writing a Book, Calls Writing Process "Healing and Therapeutic"Hasbro CEO Signals...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
TechRadar

Dell, Intel, and Nvidia are teaming up on a metaverse for professionals

Dell, Nvidia, and Intel are working together on new tools to help designers and creatives collaborate in 3D virtual environments. The basis is Nvidia's so-called Omniverse, built for design collaboration and physically accurate simulation. Unlike Meta's plans for the metaverse, the focus here is more akin to Microsoft's HoloLens. Nvidia...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A mixed-methods exploration of virtual reality as a tool to promote green exercise

The salutogenic effects of green exercise are widely recognised, yet many individuals do not engage in this health-related behaviour. Using a convergent mixed methods approach, this study explored the impact of experiencing nature throughÂ Virtual Reality (VR) on the decision-making process relating to green exercise. Three experimental trials were conducted (overall n"‰="‰136), in which healthy adults were exposed to different VR scenarios reproducing a virtual walk in an existing urban green area. Participants reported medium"“high rating of intent to visit the location. Significant pre-to-post increments in future green exercise intention were observed after the VR exposure, though a significance difference was not achieved in comparison with a control condition. Qualitative analysis revealed the impact of the VR experience on behaviour regulation, and highlighted the pivotal role of anticipated emotional benefits. Despite scepticism, the VR experience was effective in arousing curiosity to explore natural environments, which was associated with environmental perceptions as well asÂ nostalgic and socio-cultural perspectives.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

The crucial role of functional motifs—microstructural units that govern material functions—in material research

The traditional trial-and-error method in material research cannot meet the growing demand of various high performance materials, so developing a new effective paradigm of material science is extremely urgent. A study led by Dr. Xiao-Ming Jiang and Prof. Guo-Cong Guo (Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences) proposes a new research paradigm for material studies based on the "functional motif" concept.
PHYSICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 3D printed designs to convert you into an advocate of this innovative trend

3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From a 3D printed backpack constructed from recyclable materials to a pair of 3D printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D printed designs!
APPAREL
ScienceBlog.com

Honey holds potential for making brain-like computer chips

Honey might be a sweet solution for developing environmentally friendly components for neuromorphic computers, systems designed to mimic the neurons and synapses found in the human brain. Hailed by some as the future of computing, neuromorphic systems are much faster and use much less power than traditional computers. Washington State...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Computer-aided optimal design for flexible cable in aerospace products based on dynamic analogy modeling

Due to large, complex deformations, the accurate design of cables has become a major problem in the manufacturing of aerospace products. The current design method often leads to large products, uncertain centroids, and poor reliability. To solve these problems, a computer-aided optimal design method for flexible cables was proposed based on dynamic analogy modeling. A nonlinear optimization model was established by combining Cosserat theory and the minimum potential energy principle. The total deformation energy was considered as the optimization object, and Euler parameters were used as control variables to describe the cable geometric shape. Considering the length and bending radius requirements, the normalized form of the cable constraints was expressed by the cross-section position and orientation matrix. An efficient method to solve this problem using finite element discretization and the primitive dual interior point method was proposed. A digital wiring module was developed based on an open source geometry kernel system, and a cable geometry test bench was built. To verify our model, a satellite wiring simulation example was implemented using the module, SolidWorks, and the test bench. Our method achieved the optimal design for the cable length and geometric shape. A theoretical and technical foundation for effectively solving the problem of large cable manufacturing errors and realizing the lightweight design of aerospace products was outlined.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

3 Architectural Design Patterns for Software Development

An architectural pattern is a general solution to a commonly occurring problem in software architecture within a given context. Architectural patterns are similar to software design patterns but have a broader scope.Let’s look at a few common architectural patterns, The main idea behind the Microkernel architecture is to put the essential capabilities of your system into a single stand-alone executable. In a message-based architecture, a common message bus controlled the flow of communication. Each application was fitted with a so-called adapter that talked to the. application on one side and talked to. the application on the other.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

What Is the Relationship Between Design Thinking and New Product Development?

Design thinking is a framework that shows the human-centered path to innovation. It modifies early thinking for the product managers by having a deep look at customers’ needs, aspirations, and frustrations. It gives priority to user requirements, emotional state, and behavior, not just qualitative data to develop product design. It inspires product managers and designers to build design specifications and test them early during the process. It is a non-linear process so designers use different processes in parallel or use them repeatedly in their projects.
thebossmagazine.com

3D Printing: The Sectors That Benefit The Most

The world is constantly changing, and technology is without a doubt the most revolutionary sector. Machining services, custom 3d printing, and so much more are available today. And in this article, we’ll look at how the latter has affected the industries we’ll discuss later. So, let’s get this party started.
MANUFACTURING
Sourcing Journal

Kornit Fashion Week Showcases New Polyester Printing Tech

Click here to read the full article. Textile production technology firm Kornit Digital has brought its Kornit Fashion Week event to its home market of Israel. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCommerce Department Awards $54M Grants for Advanced ManufacturingSpinnova Aims for 'Holy Grail' of Fashion TextilesStudy Finds New Way to Apply Anti-Odor Coating to TextilesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Phys.org

Retro technique advances modern bacterial engineering for bioenergy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists had a problem mapping the genomes of bacteria to better understand the origins of their physical traits and improve their function for bioenergy production. The method they had successfully used for genetic mapping of plant feedstock for biofuels relied on creating and then analyzing diverse, sexually recombined variants, while bacteria generally reproduce asexually with limited diversity.
SCIENCE

