ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Slash recalls the time he recorded a guitar solo for Bob Dylan – and Dylan rejected it

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to his illustrious tenure with Guns N’ Roses, a prolific solo career spanning five studio albums and a historic relationship with the Gibson Les Paul, Slash has become something of an authority figure when it comes to playing lead guitar, to put it mildly. However, despite amassing...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 4

Related
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
George Harrison
Person
Slash
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#Guitar World#Electric Guitar#Guns N Roses#French
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Bradenton Herald

Watch New Orleans singer stun ‘American Idol’ judges with voice ‘from another lifetime’

A New Orleans soul singer is headed to Hollywood after blowing away the “American Idol” judges, even bringing one of them to their feet. Kevin Gullage, 22, stunned judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with his soulful cover of Otis Redding’s “That’s How Strong My Love Is” during the latest round of auditions, which aired Sunday, March 20. He joins over 150 contestants set to compete in Hollywood Week, putting him one step closer to becoming the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".
MUSIC
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy