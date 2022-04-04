ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flushing, MI

What’s Up With This Tiny House In Flushing?

By Mark Frankhouse
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first time I saw this photo of what appears to be a human sized doll house, I was reminded of the quote from the film Zoolander where he completely misses the concept of a model and and questions it as a "Center For Ants." Honestly though, there is a super...

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
HOME & GARDEN
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tiny houses coming to Kingston

KINGSTON – City-owned vacant lots on Cedar and Franklin streets in Kingston will no longer remain so. An open house was conducted Thursday at the Everette Hodge Center detailing how those lots will be used as plots for four tiny homes to be built through a city partnership with Family of Woodstock.
KINGSTON, NY
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny House#Zoolander
103.3 WKFR

Most Expensive House For Sale in Michigan is Amazeballs

Taking a tour of the most expensive home for sale in Michigan will rock your world. Building this mansion was a 5-year process between 2000 and 2005. It took $22 million to complete this breathtaking 22-acre estate. The incredible detail of the woodwork is unmatched with over 50 different species of wood throughout the home. My favorite area of the home has to be where the pool, hot tub, powder rooms, and sauna are located. It's absolutely beautiful. This home also has a killer entertainment area for playing games, hosting parties, and even watching movies in the giant home theater. Then there's the fireplace mantel in the master bedroom that is valued at half a million dollars alone. After you check out the incredible photos below make sure you take a tour of this palace by watching the TikTok under the photo gallery.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Let Off Some Steam at These 4 Michigan Rage Rooms

Rage Rooms have been a growing trend for quite some time. And, as it turns out, we have a few in the state of Michigan. If you're unaware, Rage Rooms (also called Smash Rooms or Anger Rooms) are designed to let you destroy as much property as you can in your given time. Maybe you're smashing a printer with a bat, maybe you're chucking bottles against the wall...whatever the scenario, the purpose of these rooms is to help you release some frustration.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flushing, MI
State
Hawaii State
The Oak Ridger

'Digging into the Manhattan Project': a Pet-Friendly Hike

Grab your four-legged friend, human friends also encouraged, and lace up your boots. Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting a hike along the North Boundary Greenway in Oak Ridge at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9. The hike will begin at the East Quarry Road Trailhead, a news release stated. Along the hike, rangers will discuss the settlements that pre-dated Oak Ridge and how you and your pets can be good stewards of that history. The hike passes multiple pre-Oak Ridge homesites and a limestone quarry.
OAK RIDGE, TN
103.3 WKFR

Kids Sand Castle Day At Kalamazoo Candle Company

One of the most relaxing and heart warming things you can do is burn a candle inside of your home. Granted most people go to Bath and Body works and grab tons of candles on their semi-annual sales, well there's other ways to get your candles too. One of the most fun ways to is to create your own candles. Whether you do them at home or a place like the Kalamazoo Candle Company, making candles can be fun for the entire family.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Was This Grand Rapids Area House Being Lifted Off The Ground?

You never know just what you'll come across driving down the street in Michigan, but a giant house being lifted off the ground is definitely low on that list. You just can't count anything out and one person in Hudsonville was shocked when she was travelling by Hudsonville High School and saw a two story house being lifted off the ground for what she thought was for the purpose of putting a basement in. But it turns out this wasn't the only house being lifted, for a different reason however.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy