Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Cade Mays (G/T, Tennessee)

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The offensive line reigned supreme early in free agency for the Los Angeles Rams. Following the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams shifted their focus to re-signing Brian Allen, Joseph Noteboom, and Coleman Shelton.

Meanwhile, Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement from the NFL (hence the decision to sign Noteboom to a long-term deal), and Austin Corbett joined the Carolina Panthers. While the loss of Whitworth could loom large in a variety of ways, Corbett’s departure makes addressing the interior of the offensive line in the 2022 NFL draft a probable outcome for the Rams.

With everyone looking forward to the draft later this month, I’ve begun doing draft prospect profiles for players that Los Angeles could target in this year’s draft, beginning with interior offensive linemen. The first three guys I talked about were Cole Strange, Ed Ingram, and Luke Fortner.

The fourth interior offensive lineman on the list is Cade Mays out of Tennessee.

Background

Mays was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, where he elected to attend Georgia to begin his collegiate career. The Tennessee native would spend the first two years of college at Georgia before he transferred to Tennessee, which happened to be where he’s from and where his father, Kevin Mays, played during his time in college.

Throughout his four years, Mays played nearly every position on the offensive line outside of the center position. Mays combined to make 35 starts at Georgia and Tennessee (19 at RG, 12 at RT, 2 at LG, and 2 at LT).

Due to his efforts in college, Mays was invited to the NFL scouting combine, where he recorded a 5.24 40-yard dash (tied for 20th among IOL), a 7.57 three-cone drill (7th among IOL), and a 4.71 20-yard shuttle (12th among IOL).

How he fits the Rams

It’s clear that Mays isn’t the most athletic prospect in the interior of the offensive line. That being said, Mays is extremely physical and he’s always seeking contact once the ball is snapped.

Even though Mays hasn’t shown much in being able to move well in space, he can develop in that area in the NFL. His ability to convert blocks in tight spaces will likely help him excel in pass-blocking situations and he’s likely best fit to play guard at the next level instead of tackle.

Mays would provide the Rams with some depth on the offensive line and his experience at guard and tackle could make him a coveted player in the draft. While he likely won’t be a day-one starter, Mays can certainly improve in specific areas of his game to become an eventual long-term replacement for Corbett.

Draft projection

When looking at mock drafts, most of them have Mays penned in as a Day 3 selection. Some have him going in the fourth round, while others have him slipping to the sixth round, giving the Rams a few opportunities to get him if they are fond of his potential in the NFL.

Despite Mays’ experience at multiple positions on the offensive line, his average athleticism could lead to teams passing on him in the draft. His physicality and nastiness in the interior does give teams something to build on, though, with the chance he could become a long-term fixture at guard.

Also, with Mays playing in the SEC at Georgia and Tennessee, he faced some of the most highly-touted defensive line prospects in recent years. Of the eight total draft picks that the Rams possess in the 2022 NFL draft, seven of them fall on Day 3, so Mays is someone that could be on the team’s radar.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

