Leonard Floyd brought his custom Rams WWE belt to WrestleMania

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Leonard Floyd had the time of his life at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade in February, carrying around a custom WWE title belt. We can’t say for sure, but it’s possible he hasn’t put the belt down yet.

Floyd was at WrestleMania on Sunday night and he had his belt with him, sporting the Rams logo on each side of the WWE mark in the middle. He still looks as happy as he was after the Rams won the Super Bowl, too.

Floyd is entering his third season with the Rams and already has 20 sacks in his last two years, which is more than he had in four seasons with the Bears. He’s become an important part of the defense and it’s become very clear that he’s enjoyed every second of his time in Los Angeles.

As a world champion, why wouldn’t he?

