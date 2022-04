HOLLYWOOD—Well, things just keep get more interesting on “The Walking Dead” people. So Stephanie might not be Stephanie, but she is indeed Max, the woman who is Mercer’s sister, who was held hostage. Mercer is NOT happy that little sis was communicating with Eugene, who was NOT a member of the Commonwealth. This week’s episode, ‘The Lucky Ones,’ explored just who Max really is and the things she has been up to behind the scenes people.

