If you need yet another sign that the San Antonio food scene is ready to get over the pandemic, let's talk about the Current's most-read food news this week. Every one of the stories that pulled in big traffic centered around an opening — such as new Westside spot Chiflada's, P. Terry's Burger Stand and Time for 8 — or big changes at a local mainstay such as the Aztec Theatre and W.D. Deli.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO