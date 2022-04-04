Grass and vehicle fires

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Sacramento man, currently being treated for severe wounds suffered in Sunday’s mass shooting, has been detained as a suspect and remains under police guard in his hospital room, authorities announced Tuesday. Investigators said Smiley Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, who was arrested as a suspect on Monday. “Smiley Martin was located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release. “Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO