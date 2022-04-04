A conversation with rootberry co-owner Marc Connor

This month, there was a flurry of growth in the St. Louis metro area's restaurant scene, almost all of it occurring far outside the city center. From Westport to Mehlville, Chesterfield to Edwardsville, IL, restaurateurs looked to the 'burbs — and in some cases, the exurbs — to test out new concepts or build their already established brands. UKraft, the daytime restaurant that saw huge (and unexpected, if you ask the owners) growth during the pandemic, expanded its reach to Chesterfield, while Westport Plaza showed it was bullish on the prospect of an influx of returning office workers with its new lunch spot, Jovick Brothers Deli. South County saw two openings, the aviation themed Flight Deck Pub inside the boutique Aviator Hotel & Suites, and La Oaxaqueña, an exciting Mexican spot from a Oaxaca native that promises to be a thrilling take on the state's vibrant culinary tradition. Add to that two restaurants in Southern Illinois, Chappy's in Edwardsville and the darling June's Breakfast + Patio that makes a strong case for hoofing it across the Mississippi to Shiloh, IL, and it's clear that restaurant owners see the potential for growth at the area's far corners.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO