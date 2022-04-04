ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

North Attleboro Police Department’s “Axel,” who was left on the side of the road, gets his “furever” home

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 1, the North Attleboro Police Department found a Chihuahua puppy left to die in a crate on the side of Draper Ave, North Attleboro. He was...

www.newbedfordguide.com

