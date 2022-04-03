ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed-itorial: Saints are trying to win – NOW!

By Aaron S. Lee
Happy Final Four weekend!

As the road ends here in New Orleans for the first time since 2012.

So, let’s talk Saints football.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen cleared up any ambiguity about his quarterback room this week.

Taysom Hill is playing primarily tight end.

Wow!

And Andy Dalton was then signed as the primary backup to Jameis Winston.

First, I think the Taysom move to tight end may be a lot more productive than many think.

And, I think the signing of Dalton makes it very unlikely that the Saints pick a quarterback high in the NFL Draft.

The Saints are trying to win now. There will be no rebuild – maybe a re-load.

My guess is, what Dennis Allen is thinking is, “our defense is very good.”

If we can improve our offense, not even dramatically, we have a chance to be very good again.

What the Saints have done with the quarterback room tells me exactly, that.

