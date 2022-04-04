ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday updates from The Masters Tournament

By John Hart
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Practice rounds are underway for the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Gates opened to patrons at 8 a.m. This is the first Masters Tournament that is back to normal operations since before the pandemic in 2019.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Tournament Practice Facility shortly after 1:30 p.m. He played the second nine on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with the media on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. as he continues to decide whether he will be able to play in The Masters.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods putts on the Tournament Practice Facility at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4th, 2022.

Other golfers on the course Monday included Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and 2020 Champion Dustin Johnson.

Rory McIlroy hits his approach to No. 2 during practice for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Several participants are scheduled to hold news conferences on Monday, including two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Kevin Kisner of Aiken, playing in his seventh Masters, tees off of No. 1 and then fist bumps his four year-old son Henry during practice for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2022. Henry is attending his first Masters Tournament.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will have live coverage from Augusta National during NewsChannel 6 at Noon, 4, 5 and 6. Our nationally-syndicated Masters preview, “Tee Time Augusta”, airs on WJBF at 7:30 p.m. Then, end your Masters Monday with “Masters Report” at 11 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: There will still be the chance for a scattered storms Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves through Mississippi. Not everyone will get rain late Wednesday but the storms that develop may intensify quickly and producing damaging winds and hail. There is a level 1, MARGINAL risk of severe storms east of I-55. WEDNESDAY […]
1 killed in shooting on Highway 80 in Jackson

Update: Jackson police released new information about the shooting. Only one person was shot and killed. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Highway 80. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Highway 80 near […]
Rory McIlroy Reveals Honest Opinion Of Tiger Woods’ Chances

Tiger Woods stole the headlines at Augusta this morning, announcing not only that he would be playing in the Masters but saying he thought he could win the event. As talented and legendary as Tiger is, it might seem preposterous that he could capture another green jacket after not playing tournament golf for 14 months following his car crash. However, fellow tour pro Rory McIlroy is a believer.
Fred Couples Reveals His Prediction For Tiger Woods

On Monday, Tiger Woods participated in a practice round at Augusta National with Fred Couples and Justin Thomas. Although the Masters is still a few days away, it seems like Woods will compete in this year’s event. As for what fans should expect from Woods at Augusta National this...
Peyton Manning’s Comment On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up back in 2020 to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match.” Since then, the two friends have kept in contact. And on Monday, Manning was asked what it’s like to play with the five-time Masters champion. “It’s made...
Look: Tiger Woods Wearing Surprising Shoes At The Masters

Tiger Woods is synonymous with Nike, but the legendary golfer wasn’t wearing the swoosh on his feet at Augusta National on Sunday. The 15-time major champion was spotted wearing what appeared to be FootJoy golf spikes at Augusta National earlier today. Woods, of course, has a massive apparel contract...
Look: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

Golf enthusiast Paige Spiranac is eagerly awaiting the start of the Masters at Augusta later this week. The Masters is without a doubt the best golf tournament in the sport. It’s a picturesque setting and always brings out the best in the world’s top competitors. There’s a new...
Hideki Matsuyama created the greatest Masters dinner menu of all time

Hideki Matsuyama’s win in The Masters 2021 was legendary. He became the first Japanese golfer to win a major, and followed it up by casually draping the prized green jacket over an airport chair. This year it’s his turn to pick the menu for The Masters Champions Dinner —...
Phil Mickelson Has Gone Dark: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson hasn’t popped up much lately. He’s already not playing The Masters, which kick off this Thursday and he’s also now not talking to anyone. Bryson DeChambeau has reportedly tried to reach out to Mickelson since the Saudi Arabia fallout but hasn’t heard anything in return.
Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
What Is the Masters Champions Dinner? What to Know About the Iconic Golf Tournament's Tradition

The 2022 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, along with a series of time-honored traditions. In addition to its green jackets, Par-3 contest and honorary opening tee shots, one such beloved tradition is the Masters Champions Dinner, an exclusive event taking place the Tuesday of Masters week, hosted by the tournament's reigning champion.
5 big names who will miss the Masters

The Masters allows a limited field every year, so a few popular names are always missing from the list. This year is no exception. While Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he expects to play, a few other golfers surprisingly won't make the trip down Magnolia Lane this week. Phil Mickelson.
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Tiger Woods makes surprising Masters gear change after 26 years

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tiger Woods remains a “game-time decision” for the Masters, but that didn’t stop the 15-time major winner from making headlines on Sunday for something few saw coming — his choice in footwear.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
Tiger Woods explains shoe choice despite Nike endorsement deal

Tiger Woods said Tuesday he intends on playing at the Masters this week and will go through another practice round just to make sure he’ll be up to the task. Before Woods addressed the media at Augusta National, his attire during the practice rounds was making a lot of noise. Woods has a deal with Nike to use their equipment but has chosen to wear FootJoy shoes instead.
Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
Bubba Watson’s Masters Dinner Menu Named “Worst Ever”

Tuesday night is the annual Masters’ Champions Dinner; in which the defending champion of the tournament selects the menu for their fellow golfers. It’s Hideki Matsuyama’s turn this year, and as Japan’s first Masters champion, he chose to honor his heritage with some Japanese-inspired dishes. With his menu including: assorted sushi, A5 wagyu and Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert.
Look: Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Masters Decision

Tiger Woods has a fan in Jack Nicklaus. On Tuesday, the Golden Bear shared his excitement for Woods’ return to golf, taking to his Twitter to share a message for his friend. “Tiger, it’s good to have you back and enjoy the week. And save me a seat tonight at dinner!” Nicklaus tweeted along with a statement.
