The borders between fantasy and reality are quite fluid in the storybook world Emilie Helmstedt has created. It’s fitting then that her twin inspirations for fall come from a dream and the city outside her window. “Walking around [Copenhagen] every day, it kind of gets into your mentality, so it was very natural for me to integrate that in the collection,” she said, pointing to a cityscape motif featuring yellow-painted houses, spired churches, and other icons of the Danish capital that she used on corduroy and worked into intarsia knits. It’s a charming pattern that tends towards the childlike, which is a tendency in Helmstedt’s work. A wise retailer capitalized on it recently by asking the designer, a new mother, to make kids’ items.

