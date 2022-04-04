ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhotoVogue's Global Open Call • The Next Great Fashion Image Makers

By Alessia Glaviano, Francesca Marani
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, PhotoVogue has become a global project that engages the entire network of Condé Nast worldwide. Being global will translate into more opportunities for artists to have their work published or commissioned by our brands across all 32 markets and commercial partners, and also more worldwide events, talks, exhibitions, and...

Vogue Magazine

