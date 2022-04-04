ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

PhotoVogue’s Global Open Call: Become One of the Next Great Fashion Image-Makers

Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year, PhotoVogue has become a global project that engages the entire network of Condé Nast worldwide. Our global network allows artists to have their work published or commissioned by our brands across all 32 markets and commercial partners. It will also generate more worldwide events, talks, exhibitions, and portfolio reviews...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The borders between fantasy and reality are quite fluid in the storybook world Emilie Helmstedt has created. It’s fitting then that her twin inspirations for fall come from a dream and the city outside her window. “Walking around [Copenhagen] every day, it kind of gets into your mentality, so it was very natural for me to integrate that in the collection,” she said, pointing to a cityscape motif featuring yellow-painted houses, spired churches, and other icons of the Danish capital that she used on corduroy and worked into intarsia knits. It’s a charming pattern that tends towards the childlike, which is a tendency in Helmstedt’s work. A wise retailer capitalized on it recently by asking the designer, a new mother, to make kids’ items.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are normally an event where fashion rules don’t apply. Music’s biggest night boasts a red carpet parade of risque dresses, tongue-in-cheek outfits, and attempts to go viral. The outlandish spirit of the event makes for a lively pre-show, but 2022’s guests seemed eager to defy expectations. The stars who descended on Las Vegas’s iconic MGM Grand casino embraced the kind of glamour that wouldn’t have been out of place during the Rat Pack era. Lady Gaga led the pack by arriving in full chanteuse mode, dressed in a black and white Armani Privé gown with a full train and piles of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Global Network#Creativity#Photovogue#Cond Nast#Vogues#Conde Nast
Vogue Magazine

With Yitty, Lizzo is Ready to Revolutionize Shapewear

Shapewear is big business. Once a secret weapon of stylists and hidden beneath layers of fabric, foundation garments have moved into the spotlight. The success of game-changing brands like Kim Kardashian’s Skims has seen the category transform into a multi-billion dollar business, one uniquely poised to address the need for size inclusivity in fashion. One of Skims' selling points is the XXS to 5X range, but yesterday’s announcement of Lizzo’s newly launched shapewear range goes a step further, offering sizes up to 6X.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Selena Gomez Debuts a Major Hair Chop for Spring

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “New hair who dis?” wrote Selena Gomez earlier today in the caption of an Instagram selfie revealing her new dramatic hair look for spring: A chin-grazing bob punctuated by wispy, ‘70s-inspired bangs. After the pop singer kicked off 2022 with an ultra-sleek brunette lob, legendary pro Orlando Pita sheared off a few inches, giving Gomez a cascade of layers and a set of soft, brow-skimming fringe that will no doubt add further fuel to the bottleneck bangs trend.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Pamela Rooke, the Queen of Punk and Fashion Icon Known as Jordan, Dies at 66

Pamela Rooke, the style icon and legendary figure in the British punk scene better known as Jordan, died yesterday at the age of 66, her partner confirmed to Brighton and Hove News earlier today. “She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her hometown of Seaford, East Sussex, in the company of her loving family at 9 p.m. last night,” he wrote, adding that her passing followed a short period of illness due to a rare form of bile-duct cancer. “Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

From Closed and Vogue’s Michael Philouze, a New Capsule Collection That Moves Style Beyond Gender

Vogue’s menswear editor Michael Philouze has teamed up with the German jeans company Closed, on a capsule titled Style Beyond Gender. What might look like a stylist/corporate mash-up on paper is, in fact, a coming together of friends. Philouze and Sophia Lewis, senior designer and co-head of womenswear at Closed, met 24 years ago when they were both starting out in the industry. “We have a special bond because we got to [know each other from] working in very intense contexts, like prepping fashion shows,” says Philouze on a call. Those are either bonding or fighting moments for people; we decided to bond and not fight.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Bold Going Out Dress Is Perfect for Spring

If you’re a follower of Rihanna’s fashion choices lately (and really, who isn’t?), you know that the superstar has been all but reinventing maternity style. She’s proudly worn unbuttoned tops, bodycon dresses, and sheer designs that are all about amplifying and accentuating—not concealing—her baby bump. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing, and Rihanna’s fashion MO has been about celebrating that through the vibrant clothes she wears. This was certainly the case last night in Santa Monica, when she stepped out with friends for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in a bold going out dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Hollywood Dresses Up for the Oscars

Awards season hasn’t come to a close quite yet (the Grammys are on Sunday) but celebrities were out in full force last Sunday at the Oscars. Riffs on tailoring were popular on the main event’s red carpet. Zendaya showed up in a sequined silver ball skirt paired with a cropped white collared shirt by Valentino; Timothée Chalamet wore a blazer from Louis Vuitton’s womenswear collection along with black trousers; and Kristen Stewart wore a shorts suit by Chanel with a mostly unbuttoned shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

How The Frick Collection’s Young Fellows Ball Made a Splashy Return

For a certain group of New Yorkers, last Thursday’s Young Fellows Ball was as poignant as it was party-filled. Rewind two years ago to early March of 2020, on the morning of The Frick Collection’s annual gala, the event was still on. The museum’s event coordinators held onto the hope that a gala (which would be the last before The Frick Collection would close for a multi-year renovation) was a good idea until a handful of hours before the event when cancellation emails landed in everyone’s inbox. For most of the attendees, it was the first of many, many nights spent in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Sienna Miller Has Gone All Sexy for Spring

Sienna Miller served boudoir chic in a silky Gucci gown and lace gloves at the BAFTAs, noughties cool in archive Armani Privé at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and now, she’s doing sexy spring style courtesy of a Saint Laurent jumpsuit. Proving that spring florals needn’t be flouncy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClickOnDetroit.com

“Tailored Harmonies” for next generation music makers

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Taylor DeRousse to tell us about her music, and how she is teaching the next generation of musicians. Taylor said “Tailored Harmonies Music Co.” focuses on music education, and offers many classes to teach voice lessons, instrumental performance, and song writing. She said they also specialize in live music at venues like weddings.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

J. Crew Collaborates with Oh-So-British Brand Liberty London For Their First Ever Home Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It may initially feel like a surprise that J. Crew, a brand known for its distinct sense of Americana, chose to team up with the-oh-so-British Liberty London for their first ever home collection. But Olympia Gayot, Head of Women’s Design at J. Crew, explains to Vogue that two have the common thread of embodying the “art of living.” And when dreaming about the use of their new collection—which includes sleep masks, bed sheets, crib sheets, napkin sets, and tablecloths—that’s exactly the ethos they wanted to convey: “[You can] bring the table pieces to a park picnic or into your backyard for hosting to create a really beautiful tablescape, use the crib sheets as a defining feature of a nursery, or refresh your own bedding for the season with something vibrant and bold,” explains Gayot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Bridgerton and The Gilded Age Are Inspiring Fancier Interior Decor

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the mansions—many of them real homes in Newport, Rhode Island—almost have larger personalities than the catty socialite characters who occupy the show’s historical fictional world. There are grand oil paintings hung on the walls, heavy velvet curtains draped over the windows, jewel-toned ottomans fringed within an inch of their lives. There is no subtlety, no simplicity, no minimalism here—instead, there’s extravagance, elegance, and maximalism.
NEWPORT, RI
Vogue Magazine

Shop Clip-on Earrings That Don’t Skimp on Style

Unlike a necklace or ring, an earring is the only type of jewelry piece that requires some level of commitment in order to wear it. But if you’ve gone the no-piercing route and still want to find a way to adorn your lobes on occasion, the best clip-on earrings provide a stylish solution. Because they were commonplace during the Victorian era and the mid-20th century, vintage clip-ons abound. And while there are several chic retro styles to be unearthed, contemporary brands like Marine Serre, Pamela Love, and Shrimps are also incorporating this inclusive design detail in new and interesting ways.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Giveon’s Epic Grammys Look Reimagined the Chanel Tweed Suit

As one of the most nominated performers at 2022’s Grammy Awards ceremony, Giveon stepped into the MGM Grand as a winner. Up for several of the night’s big prizes, the R&B performer had all eyes on him, so naturally, he wanted an ensemble worthy of all the attention. Instead of seeking out menswear’s usual suspects, Giveon and stylist Yashua Simmons went for the unexpected: a bespoke Chanel look. Crafted from the aptly named “black sequin fantasy” tweed, his bomber jacket and matching pants were among the evening’s best. Capturing Giveon’s sleek personal style and the house’s 112 years of luxury, the Chanel suit was everything the star had hoped for. “Chanel is classic, timeless, and elegant,” shared Giveon post-show. “I wanted my Grammys look to communicate that as well.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

A Glimpse Into This Year’s Whitney Biennial

In organizing the 2022 Whitney Biennial—the museum’s 80th, somehow, in 90 years—senior curators David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards followed a series of “hunches.” These related to the expressive capabilities of abstraction, as well as to notions like “a kind of lush conceptualism, auto-ethnographic methodology, language and narrative in visual art, and sinister pop,” Edwards writes in the show’s catalogue; adding up to a wide-ranging examination of the state of contemporary art in our strange and fractious times. Breslin and Edwards’s efforts, which began at the end of 2019, have resulted in a commanding exhibition showcasing 63 artists and collectives—most living, some dead—working across painting, sculpture, photography, video, and choreography and spanning four levels of the museum. Among the biggest names are Charles Ray (who also has a show up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art right now), N. H. Pritchard, Yto Barrada, Ellen Gallagher, and Adam Pendleton.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

The Beauty Secrets Behind West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler’s Flipped Bob

“I’m embracing my femininity tonight,” said Rachel Zegler on tonight’s Grammys 2022 red carpet. “I think [my look] at the Oscars was a little bit more of a sharp edgy moment going on and this is a little bit more delicate.” The West Side Story star, who will perform alongside Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Ben Platt in tribute to the late Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, made her debut at music’s biggest night wearing a gray tulle Dior Haute Couture strapless gown with an equally stunning beauty look. Channeling Old Hollywood with a modern slant, the 20-year-old actor proved there’s nothing chicer than a cool crop and a classic crimson lip, especially to mark a major occasion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy