The explosive impact CBD has had on the wellness sector has been unprecedented. From scrubs to bath salts, face masks to teas and cannabinoid-infused personal lubricants, there isn’t a place on your body (or in your mind) that has been untouched by the super-hyped ingredient—which is great news, because CBD’s benefits are endless. Aside from the positives it can lend to your mental health, cannabidiol, the potent antioxidant chemical from the cannabis sativa plant, is laden the with anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Topical products, meanwhile, relax the skin, prevent drying, and help with wounds, shortening healing time. CBD may also improve the skin’s defense mechanisms and ability to regenerate.

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO