Did You Know There’s Only One Friendly’s Left in Maine?
By Meghan Morrison
102.9 WBLM
2 days ago
Bendy straws that change color as you sip, mint monster ice cream sundaes, and old-fashioned cheeseburgers are just some of the things that come to mind when you think of Friendly’s. The classic diner was a staple to many childhoods for its menu that could please any picky...
The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon. Eastern bluebirds are making a comeback. Bird populations are crashing worldwide due to climate change, habitat loss and other manmade causes. The number of eastern bluebirds in Maine, however, is increasing. The best evidence comes from the Christmas bird counts that take place throughout the state each year. These historical records go back a century.
The signs of summer in Maine pop up quickly. While we’re still fending off snowstorms in the odd muddy months of April, our favorite ice cream shops start slinging cold serve, Iocals start whipping out the shorts in 50-degree weather, and seafood favorites like Taste of Maine open their doors.
It’s no wonder Maine Maple Sunday is a favorite event in Maine. This local treat not only tastes delicious but has a ton of health benefits that promote healthier alternatives that benefit the body in many ways. What better way to stay healthy!. As someone who subscribes to a...
Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
Geologists at the University of New Hampshire identified a 12,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth tooth that was caught off the shore of Plum Island in Newburyport, Massachusetts. The tooth was found this past December by Captain Tim Rider while he was dredging for scallops, according to NECN. According to the New England...
These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes. And get this, I was scrolling...
@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don’t, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
If you've ever been up on the Eastern Prom in Portland during the summer, you've likely seen the big line of food trucks parked on the side of the street serving their wares to people out enjoying a nice day overlooking the ocean. The City of Portland is upping their food truck game with upgrades to the Prom to create a food truck plaza and not everyone is happy about it.
For many years now, one of the most popular brunch spots in all of New England has been a quirky and fun restaurant known as The Friendly Toast. Founded in 1994, the brunch-all-day stop has been growing over the last 25 years to include additional locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. But what about Maine? Those that have waited patiently won't have to wait much longer ,as The Friendly Toast has put plans in motion to finally open a restaurant in Vacationland.
Who doesn't want seafood and a chance to get money off the price?. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute first did a Split the Seafood Bill Day back in December of 2020. This is when we were in the thick of the pandemic and winter outdoor dining became a thing in Maine. The hearty enjoyed some memorable meals.
Things are getting warmer slowly here in Maine as spring has begun. Snow has melted and we're in the thick of the mud season. Now many are wondering when Bridgton Twin Drive-In will open up to start its 66th season. Each year, the Bridgton Drive-In shoots for an opening sometime...
A family vacation to Disney World got off to a very bad start, but had a happy ending thanks to members of the Kittery Police Department. The Mediouni family from Cumberland, Maine was approaching the Piscataqua River Bridge on Route 95 headed for Logan International Airport in Boston on March 16 when a tractor trailer drifted into the right shoulder and struck a Maine State Police trooper's SUV.
Maybe it’s not hidden for some of you but I somehow grew up in Maine and never heard of Wolfe’s Neck Park. As a born and raised North Yarmouth resident, I spent most of my time outside at Bradbury State Park or going for a stroll around the Mackworth Island loop.
A very cool bus stop in Portland has made it to the final four level for Best Bus Stops in America. The bus stop is on Congress Street in front of Mechanics Hall. The Portland Bus Stop is up against a bus stop in Juneau, Alaska, and if we win will go to the FINALS! Vote now for Portland to get us in the Finals. It's Bus Stop Madness! The contest is being put on by the folks at Streetblog.
If you are planning on camping in or around southern Maine this year, make a reservation at this "Hipcamp Best of 2022: Maine Finalist," Hobbit Home. Located near Bradbury Mountain State Park, this outrageously cool structure can be found through the Hobbit Home Hipcamp page. Hipcamp is a company similar to Airbnb or VRBO; however, the main target audience for Hipcamp is those looking for cool camping experiences rather than luxurious city nights.
A local Portland, Maine, restaurant is getting some serious accolades from the very popular website, Thrillist. The online media company, which specializes in covering food, drinks, and entertainment, has released its 41 Best Brunch Spots in America. One of those 41 is Portland's iconic Central Provisions. The James Beard-nominated restaurant...
For the past several years, Blazes Burgers has put their imprint on Main Street in Westbrook. In four short years, the small but mighty restaurant has become the go-to place in Westbrook for a fresh burger and hand-cut fries. Despite the success, whispers grew louder within the city that Blazes Burgers may not be sticking around. As it turns out, the rumors are simply not true. Instead, Blazes Burgers is moving to a new location not far from the place where they built their name.
The Portland, Maine real estate market has been scorching hot for years now, and it's not just high-end condominiums or multi-family units with tons of rental potential. Lately, some of Portland's hottest listings have been of the unique variety. Listed by Waypoint Brokers Collective, the sprawling property at 120 West Street is an eye-catcher. But its history and the changes the large property has endured over the last century are as substantial as the rather hefty price tag.
