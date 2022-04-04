ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Did You Know There’s Only One Friendly’s Left in Maine?

By Meghan Morrison
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bendy straws that change color as you sip, mint monster ice cream sundaes, and old-fashioned cheeseburgers are just some of the things that come to mind when you think of Friendly’s. The classic diner was a staple to many childhoods for its menu that could please any picky...

Bangor Daily News

The eastern bluebird is making a comeback in Maine

The world is divided into two groups of people: Those who have recently seen a bluebird, and those who will see one soon. Eastern bluebirds are making a comeback. Bird populations are crashing worldwide due to climate change, habitat loss and other manmade causes. The number of eastern bluebirds in Maine, however, is increasing. The best evidence comes from the Christmas bird counts that take place throughout the state each year. These historical records go back a century.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Try to Identify This Mystery Maine Spot Featured in TikTok Video

Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to the Selfish Jerk on the Maine Turnpike This Morning

I try to keep it positive as much as possible on here, so I guess in that regard, you were positively a selfish jerk on the Maine Turnpike this morning. You were driving a white Chevy Silverado on the northbound side of the Turnpike with a big white trailer in tow. Hopefully, you weren't driving anything important, because Heaven forbid there was an actual living animal or anything in there -- you clearly showed that you care more about yourself than anything or anyone else.
MAINE STATE
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q106.5

A TikTok User Said ‘Maine Sucks’ And A Guy Had A Perfect Response

@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don’t, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
102.9 WBLM

Food Truck Plaza Planned For Portland’s Eastern Prom and Some Residents Aren’t Happy

If you've ever been up on the Eastern Prom in Portland during the summer, you've likely seen the big line of food trucks parked on the side of the street serving their wares to people out enjoying a nice day overlooking the ocean. The City of Portland is upping their food truck game with upgrades to the Prom to create a food truck plaza and not everyone is happy about it.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Popular New England Restaurant The Friendly Toast Set to Open First Maine Location

For many years now, one of the most popular brunch spots in all of New England has been a quirky and fun restaurant known as The Friendly Toast. Founded in 1994, the brunch-all-day stop has been growing over the last 25 years to include additional locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. But what about Maine? Those that have waited patiently won't have to wait much longer ,as The Friendly Toast has put plans in motion to finally open a restaurant in Vacationland.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Did You Know It’s Split the Seafood Bill Week in Maine?

Who doesn't want seafood and a chance to get money off the price?. The Gulf of Maine Research Institute first did a Split the Seafood Bill Day back in December of 2020. This is when we were in the thick of the pandemic and winter outdoor dining became a thing in Maine. The hearty enjoyed some memorable meals.
MAINE STATE
Restaurants
Lifestyle
Ice Cream
Food & Drinks
102.9 WBLM

‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me” – Kittery, ME Cops Save Disney Trip

A family vacation to Disney World got off to a very bad start, but had a happy ending thanks to members of the Kittery Police Department. The Mediouni family from Cumberland, Maine was approaching the Piscataqua River Bridge on Route 95 headed for Logan International Airport in Boston on March 16 when a tractor trailer drifted into the right shoulder and struck a Maine State Police trooper's SUV.
KITTERY, ME
102.9 WBLM

Update: Portland, Maine in the Final Four for Best Bus Stop in the USA

A very cool bus stop in Portland has made it to the final four level for Best Bus Stops in America. The bus stop is on Congress Street in front of Mechanics Hall. The Portland Bus Stop is up against a bus stop in Juneau, Alaska, and if we win will go to the FINALS! Vote now for Portland to get us in the Finals. It's Bus Stop Madness! The contest is being put on by the folks at Streetblog.
102.9 WBLM

Check Out This Awarded Hobbit Home You Can Stay at in Maine

If you are planning on camping in or around southern Maine this year, make a reservation at this "Hipcamp Best of 2022: Maine Finalist," Hobbit Home. Located near Bradbury Mountain State Park, this outrageously cool structure can be found through the Hobbit Home Hipcamp page. Hipcamp is a company similar to Airbnb or VRBO; however, the main target audience for Hipcamp is those looking for cool camping experiences rather than luxurious city nights.
102.9 WBLM

Popular Westbrook Burger Joint Moving to New Location

For the past several years, Blazes Burgers has put their imprint on Main Street in Westbrook. In four short years, the small but mighty restaurant has become the go-to place in Westbrook for a fresh burger and hand-cut fries. Despite the success, whispers grew louder within the city that Blazes Burgers may not be sticking around. As it turns out, the rumors are simply not true. Instead, Blazes Burgers is moving to a new location not far from the place where they built their name.
WESTBROOK, ME
102.9 WBLM

Peek Inside the Century-Old Doctors Dormitory for Sale in Portland, Maine

The Portland, Maine real estate market has been scorching hot for years now, and it's not just high-end condominiums or multi-family units with tons of rental potential. Lately, some of Portland's hottest listings have been of the unique variety. Listed by Waypoint Brokers Collective, the sprawling property at 120 West Street is an eye-catcher. But its history and the changes the large property has endured over the last century are as substantial as the rather hefty price tag.
Portland, ME
