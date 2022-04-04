Municipal Winemakers NV The End Red (California)

It’s no surprise that corn, the crop that manages to find its way onto the ingredient lists of many of our food items, is one of the main ingredients in the production of fine liquor. Corn is the primary grain used in bourbon, and it contributes to the mixed grain mash bills of many other spirits, including corn whiskeys and even some vodkas and gins. However, the intrinsic, pure taste of corn is lost or masked in all these concoctions. But Nixta Liqor de Elote, the world’s first corn-forward liquor that some describe as “like drinking tamale,” makes a strong case for why the grain should be front and center in your rocks glass more often.

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO