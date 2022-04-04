Municipal Winemakers NV The End Red (California)

Wine helps to create a moist, fluffy crumb in baked goods while bringing subtle acid and fruit notes. In this Aperol Spritz Cake with Prosecco-Poached Rhubarb, sparkling wine in the batter delivers aeration (from the bubbles) which helps to create a lighter cake, while the wine's acidity yields a slight tartness that's similar to the flavor achieved by buttermilk. The Prosecco is also used in conjunction with Aperol as a poaching liquid for rhubarb and oranges, gently stewing the fruit to a meltingly soft texture. After the cake is baked, it gets poked all over with a skewer and doused in the rhubarb-orange poaching liquid, further enhancing the tart, fruity flavors of the final dessert.
