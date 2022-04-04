ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Municipal Winemakers NV The End Red (California)

Raisin, prune, bourbon-barrel and sea-salt-caramel aromas show on the nose of this dessert wine. The palate is...

San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

A taste of true Italian joy at Paso Robles restaurant

Unmatchable cuisine at Buona Tavola’s good table. Be sure to arrive at Buona Tavola hungry and ready for an exquisite Italian cuisine experience! Whether in the mood for lunch, dinner or both with wine and dessert, you are going to be tempted by every item on the menu. From antipasti to dolci, the choices are abundant. Not only will you experience authentic Italian cuisine, Chef-Owner Antonio Varia releases some of his favorite recipes on the website that you can cook at home!
Robb Report

Taste Test: This Cask-Finished Whiskey Is Like a Manhattan in a Bottle

Click here to read the full article. Let’s consider the Manhattan for a moment, one of the most elegant and simple whiskey cocktails. Just four basic ingredients are required—vermouth, bitters, whiskey (traditionally rye) and a maraschino cherry for garnish (preferably Luxardo instead of those bright-red, artificial ones). This drink is a classic for a reason. It offers equal parts sweet and spice, and a booze-forward character that makes it a good start or end to any evening. Over the past few years, there have been many attempts to translate this cocktail to the expanding ready-to-drink market, and the results have...
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Clemens: Wine sugar and calories

Perhaps you encountered the recent Cassandrian caterwauling of Neo-Prohibitionists about wine. Wine is loaded with sugar and calories and certain to cause health problems!. A study cited by the Alcohol Health Alliance in the U.K. (a Neo-Prohibitionist group) noted guidelines recommend ingesting no more than 30 grams of free sugars a day. Horrors — sip two standard 5-ounce glasses of a popular wine — Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato — and you have swallowed 27.6 grams of sugar. They also pontificated that two glasses of wine have more calories than a McDonald’s hamburger.
Refinery29

This Stylish, Single-Serving Organic Wine Won’t Go To Waste

I live alone. And let me tell you: it is extremely difficult to manage grocery portions for a party of one. Just take it from the trail of half-eaten bags of rotten kale and stale rosé I so often have in my fridge. Thankfully, the woman-owned online vineyard Wander + Ivy is one of the girls who gets it and is offering a solution to the solo-dining conundrum. The brand sells a vast array of classy, single-serve organic wines truly worth trying. (If we’ve already sold you on the stylish assortment, proceed directly to the brand’s dot-com to nab a set of 187-ml bottles at 15% off with the exclusive promo code REFINERY15.)
recipesgram.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
Golf.com

The secret to making the perfect whiskey sour, according to an Irish whiskey expert

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. For golf fans, this coming Thursday is circled on the calendar as the start of the Valspar Championship, in Palm Harbor, Fla. But for a larger swath of the human population, the date is significant for a different reason: it’s March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, an occasion marked in many parts of the world by parades, festivals, and the symbolic wearing of green attire.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Prosecco Vodka Grapes for a Boozy Brunch Snack

When it comes to brunch, staples like eggs, bacon and hearty breakfast casseroles almost always make an appearance. But in my opinion, the ideal brunch menu has both savory and sweet flavors. Here’s something fruity to snack on: Prosecco grapes!. This brunch snack takes only a second to prepare—and...
Food52

Grilled Oysters With Sichuan Chili Butter

I’ve been making chili oil for my family for years. Chili oil is a popular condiment that’s found in most Chinese households and is used on everything from dumplings to noodles. This classic grilled oyster dish is reimagined with a Sichuan chili butter—made using my family’s chili oil recipe—to give these oysters a mouth-tingling finish. Any leftover chili butter can be stored in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for several weeks and used as a topping for roasted vegetables, fish, or meats. —Melissa King.
Fatherly

Get to Know Nixta, the Mexican Liquor That Tastes Like Sweet Corn Bread

It’s no surprise that corn, the crop that manages to find its way onto the ingredient lists of many of our food items, is one of the main ingredients in the production of fine liquor. Corn is the primary grain used in bourbon, and it contributes to the mixed grain mash bills of many other spirits, including corn whiskeys and even some vodkas and gins. However, the intrinsic, pure taste of corn is lost or masked in all these concoctions. But Nixta Liqor de Elote, the world’s first corn-forward liquor that some describe as “like drinking tamale,” makes a strong case for why the grain should be front and center in your rocks glass more often.
This Ready-Made Costco Dish Is The Fastest Summer Barbecue Side

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is coming, and we can’t wait. We’ve already been dreaming up menus for our summer gatherings, but if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that at least once a season we find ourselves with people coming over unexpectedly, and don’t know what to cook. For those times, Costco is almost always the answer. You can always pick up a cheap rotisserie chicken at Costco, and the bakery section is legendary for its...
Food & Wine

Aperol Spritz Cake with Prosecco-Poached Rhubarb

Wine helps to create a moist, fluffy crumb in baked goods while bringing subtle acid and fruit notes. In this Aperol Spritz Cake with Prosecco-Poached Rhubarb, sparkling wine in the batter delivers aeration (from the bubbles) which helps to create a lighter cake, while the wine's acidity yields a slight tartness that's similar to the flavor achieved by buttermilk. The Prosecco is also used in conjunction with Aperol as a poaching liquid for rhubarb and oranges, gently stewing the fruit to a meltingly soft texture. After the cake is baked, it gets poked all over with a skewer and doused in the rhubarb-orange poaching liquid, further enhancing the tart, fruity flavors of the final dessert.
Eater

A Joël Robuchon Alum Puts a Modern Spin on Staid French Fine Dining

New York City’s crowded roster of French restaurants can add yet another spot with the opening of L’Abeille in Tribeca at 412 Greenwich Street, between Laight and Hubert streets. The restaurant is helmed by chef Mitsunobu Nagae, who brings years of experience cooking at a handful of acclaimed chef Joël Robuchon restaurants around the world.
WausauPilot

Today is Wednesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2022.

On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece. In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day. In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in...
