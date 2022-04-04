Kids Will Love these Storytime Events in Rockland County and Nearby

Babies, toddlers, and older kids will love this interactive and fun learning activity that includes stories, songs, crafts and more.

Storytime is one of the best ways for your child to connect and bond with another child – not to mention a great way for you to also meet other local parents and caregivers. Babies, toddlers, and older kids will love this interactive and fun learning activity that includes traditional storytimes, songs, crafts, reading to therapy dogs, a Drag Queen storytime and a nature-themed storytime. Note: many require registration and/or mask wearing. Be sure to check out their websites for the most up-to-date information.

ROCKLAND COUNTY

Sensory Storytime at New City Library

Saturday, April 2nd from 10:30am-11:30am

Visit the New City Library for a sensory-friendly storytime, along with Jacob and his guitar. 198 South Main Street, New City, NY 10956.

READ to a Dog at the Haverstraw King's Daughters Library Village Branch

Saturday, April 2nd from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Register for a 15-minute session to read to a therapy dog! Designed for kids 5 and up. Call 845.786.3800 x 25 to register. 85 Main Street, Haverstraw, NY 10927.

Drop In Storytime at the Suffern Free Library

Saturday, April 2nd, 11th, 16th and 25th from 11:15am - 11:45am

Enjoy stories and fingerplays. Drop-in only and limited spacing. 210 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901

It Must Be Storytime at the Suffern Free Library

April 4th, 11th, and 25th from 4:30pm - 5:00pm

Spend the afternoon in the library for an afterschool storytime. Designed for kids Newborn-3 years old, 3-5 year olds as well as their older siblings. This includes the reading of a book and songs. Open to children in the Suffern Central School District – and registration is required. 210 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.

Storytime Tuesdays at the Suffern Free Library

April 5th from 11:15am - 11:45am and 2:00pm - 2:30pm

April 12th from 11:15am - 11:45am and 2:00pm - 2:30pm

This program is for kids ages 3-5 years old where they will enjoy stories. Parents can leave but they have to remain in the building. 210 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.

Evening Storytime (Newborn & Up) Tuesdays at the Suffern Free Library

April 5th and April 12th from 6:30pm - 7:00pm

Children ages 3-5 years old can enjoy storytime before bed at the Suffern Free Library. Registering online is required and open to residents of the Suffern Central School District. 210 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.

Tales on Tuesdays...with Art at the Nyack Library

April 5th and April 12th from 4:30pm - 5:15pm

April 26th from 11:00am - 11:30am

Designed for kids in grades K-5, they will enjoy a variety of stories as well as drawing. 59 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960.

Mother Goose Time at the Nyack Library

April 6, April 13th, April 27th from 11:00am - 11:30am

For infants up to 12 months old, this storytime is a nice way for babies to enjoy simple board books, rhymes, songs and puppets. A caregiver must be in attendance and space is limited. 59 S. Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960.

Stories & Crafts with Miss Cheryl at the Haverstraw King's Daughters Library Village Branch

April 7th and April 13th from 10:30am - 11:15am

Enjoy stories, crafts and more! Registration is required and the program is designed for kids ages 3 - 5. 85 Main Street, Haverstraw, NY 10927.

Toddler Time at the Nyack Library

April 8th from 11:00am - 11:30am

For children ages 12 months through 36 months. Toddlers and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, and movement games. 59 South Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960.

Storytime at the Byron-Bergen Public Library

April 8th, April 22nd, April 29th from 10:30am - 11:00am

Open to all toddlers and pre-k aged kids for a story, craft, and snack. Registration is required. 13 South Lake Avenue, Bergen, NY 14416

Tales & Tunes at the Haverstraw King's Daughters Library Village Branch

April 11th from 6:00pm - 6:30pm

Designed for walkers under 36 months old, the program includes stories, fingerplays, songs, and bubbles! Registration is required and the caregiver must be in attendance. 85 Main Street, Haverstraw, NY 10927.

Discovering with You at the Suffern Free Library

April 7th and April 14th from 11:15am - 11:30am

For ages 2-3 year old, this storytime is open to residents of the Suffern Central School District and their caregivers. 210 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901.

Silly Sprouts Storytime at New City Library

Thursday, April 14th from 10:00am - 11:00am

This program is for children and their families who have a New City or West Nyack Library card. It is designed for ages 2-5 and masks are required. 198 South Main Street, New City, NY 10956.

Drag Story Hour with Autumn Hues at the Haverstraw King's Daughters Public Library

Tuesday, April 16 at 7pm with Autumn Hues

Thursday, May 9 at 7pm with Jazel Jazalien

Designed for kids ages 3-8 years old, the program features a storytime led by drag queen. This allows for imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. The storytime runs for 45 minutes and includes arts and crafts. Additionally, there will be gender neutral restrooms available. 10 W Ramapo Rd Garnerville, NY 10923

Preschool Story Time at The Nyack Library

April 5th, 12th, 26th, May 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st from 11:00am - 11:30am

This fun program is for kids ages 3-5 years old. It includes the reading of longer stories, songs, and games. 59 South. Broadway, Nyack, NY 10960

BERGEN COUNTY

Read to Dogs at the Tenafly Public Library

Mondays 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Young readers ages 5 years and up are invited to read to therapy dogs. Sessions are blocked off for a 20-minute session. Register in advance on their event calendar. 100 Riveredge Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670.

Little Seeds Storytime Class at the Glen Ridge Library

April 4th, 18th, 25th, May 2nd, May 9th, May 16th from 9:30am - 10:00am

Enjoy a reading of books, music, fingerplays, rhymes, and movement. Only for Glen Ridge residents, ages 6 – 23 months. Registration is required. 240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028.

Read to a Therapy Dog at Bergenfield Public Library

April 3rd from 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Enjoy a reading with Benson, a certified therapy dog! Designed for grades K-6, families have to sign up for a 15-minute time slot by calling (201) 387-4040 x3. 50 West Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.

Preschool Storytime at Ridgefield Park Library

April 4th and 25th from 10:00am - 10:45

Enjoy a fun storytime for 4 and 5-year-olds. This includes 45 minutes of stories, songs, rhymes, community as well as a craft to take home. Registration is required and space is limited. 107 Cedar Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660.

PJ Storytime at the Bergenfield Public Library

Monday, April 4th from 6: 30pm - 7:00pm

Wear your cozy PJs and bring a favorite stuffed animal as you listen to a bedtime-themed story. Masks are required and this program is for kids ages 2 and up. 50 West Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621.

Pre-K Prep Storytime at the North Bergen Free Public Library

Monday, April, 4th from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Miss Nicole welcomes children 2.5 - 5 years old for an engaging storytime. Register to attend. 8411 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Evening Storytime at the Tenafly Public Library

April 4 - May 23 at 6:00pm

Kids are invited to wear their favorite PJs and bring along a stuffed animal or blanket for a cozy evening storytime. Register is required, which can be found on their event calendar. 100 Riveredge Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Little Ones Story Time at the Ramsey Library

April 5, May 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 10:30am - 11:00 am

Sign up for this fun storytime for newborns to age 3.Registration in advance is required. 30 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446

Bilingual Spanish Storytime at North Bergen Free Public Library

April 11th at 11:00am

Enjoy a Spanish/English storytime for all ages. Guests have to register in advance to attend. 8411 Bergenline Avenue, North Bergen

Tiny Tots Patio Storytime at the Glen Rock Public Library

April 5th, 13th, 26th from 10:30am - 11:00am

Enjoy a storytime outdoors! Be sure to check out their website for any cancellations due to the weather. 315 Rock Road, Glen Rock, NJ 07452

Family Story Time at the Midland Park Memorial Library

April 7, April 14th, April 21st, April 26th from 4:00pm - 4:45pm

Enjoy a fun and interactive storytime for babies, toddlers, and kids in elementary school. 250 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, NJ, 07432.

Baby Storytime at Tenafly Public Library

April 7 - May 26 at 11:00am

Enjoy a fun storytime, along with songs and play! Use their online event calendar to register in advance.100 Riveredge Rd, Tenafly, NJ 07670.

Storytime with Miss Renee at the Park Ridge Library

April 5th, 7th, 12th, 14th, 19th and 21st from 10:00am - 10:45am

Visit the Park Ridge Library for storytime with Miss Renee with stories, songs and a craft. 51 West Park Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ 07656

Toddler Time at the Elmwood Public Library

Tuesday, April 5th from 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Enjoy toddler time with activities and books. Designed for kids ages 18 months up to 36 months old and their caregivers. Register in advance. 210 Lee Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407.

Pre-K Hooray at the Elmwood Public Library

April 6th from 10:30am - 11:30am or 1:30pm

Enjoy a storytime with books, songs, and craft. Designed for kids ages 3 - 5 years old with parent or adult caregiver. Register in advance. 210 Lee Street, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407

Afternoon Storytime at the Emerson Public Library

April 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th at 3:30pm

Join Miss Victoria for an afternoon of stories for kids ages 2-5. Registration is recommended. 20 Palisade Avenue, Emerson, NJ 07630.

Storytime with Miss Emily at Lodi Memorial Library

April 8th from 11:00am-11:30am

Enjoy storytime with Miss. Emily every Friday morning for stories and songs. Register by calling (973) 365-4044 ext.2. 1 Memorial Drive, Lodi, NJ 07644.

Preschool Storytime at the Ridgefield Park Public Library

April 11th from 10:00am - 10:45am

Enjoy a fun storytime for kids between 4 and 5 years old. Enjoy 45 minutes of books, songs, rhymes, community, and a craft. Registration is required for each week you want to attend. 107 Cedar Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660.

Read To Trained Therapy Dogs at the Ramsey Library

April 12, May 10, June 14 from 4:00pm - 5:00 pm

Kids in grades 1-5 will love reading to a therapy dog. Masks and registration is required 30 Wyckoff Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446.

Just Music & Books at Bergenfield Public Library

April 12th from 10:30am - 11:00am

Visit the Bergenfield Public Library every week with Ms. Jo Anne for stories and songs. Designed for ages 3 - 5. Masks are required. 50 West Clinton Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Nature Story Time at Tenafly Nature Center

April 16th from 10:00am - 10:30am

Enjoy a nature-themed story and visit from a TNC animal ambassador at the Tenafly Nature Center. The program is designed for kids ages 3-7 who will learn more about animals at the center via an engaging story. 313 Hudson Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670.

Storytime With a Twist at the River Edge Library

April 19th from 10:30am - 11:00am

Enjoy stories, songs, and movement with Miss Shelley. Storytime is for River Edge residents ages 2-5 years old only and their caregivers. 685 Elm Ave, River Edge, NJ 07661.

Storytime with Ms. Cheryl at the Bloomfield Library

April 19th from 11:00am - 11:30am

Kids will love moving and learning with Ms. Cheryl. Registration is required. 90 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

Little Learners Story Time at the Midland Park Memorial Library

Tuesday, April 19, April 26th from 10:30am - 11:15am

Learn about story-based concepts geared towards babies, toddlers and school-aged children. Midland Park Memorial Library, 250 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, NJ, 07432

Saturday Storytime at the Teaneck Public Library

April 23rd from 11:00am - 11:45am

Visit the Teaneck Public Library for storytime. Kids will also sing songs, do fingerplays and enjoy movement activities. Those over the age of 2 are required to wear masks. 840 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Toddler Story Time at the Hoboken Public Library

April 26th from 10:15am - 10:45am

Enjoy storytime for toddlers with books, songs, and dancing! Registration is required. 500 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030.