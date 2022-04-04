ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

I-25 reopens after shooting involving Isleta Police

By Genevieve Glass
KOAT 7
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleISLETA PUEBLO, N.M. — Part of I-25 south of Albuquerque was closed Monday morning, because...

www.koat.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

APD arrests couple believed to be behind multiple robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department and the Attorney Generals’ office are cracking down on serial shoplifters. Ricardo Olguin was arrested at the Walmart off of Coors and I-40 with $800 worth of stolen goods. Police say he had five outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault on a police officer. His wife, Karla Contreras-Machuca, was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police look for two accused of stealing thousands in jewelry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month. Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in murder won’t remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man involved in a robbery scheme that ended in murder will not remain behind bars until trial. Adrian Avila and Anna Dukes are accused of luring a man through social media and kidnapping him last February. Police say Dukes lured a man through social media. APD believes Dukes, along with Avila […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Isleta Village Proper, NM
KRQE News 13

Serial shoplifting suspect believed responsible for $20k in theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing. APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

Kara Nichols died by strangulation, says coroner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Kara Nichols, a 19-year-old woman in Colorado Springs, seemingly disappeared 10 years ago. Now, finally, the details of her murder are coming to light. Nichols’ remains were discovered last month at a property in Black Forest where Joel Hollendorfer and parents lived for years – his mother still does. Hollendorfer is accused […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video shows security guard killed at Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A father of five, working as a security guard, is the latest victim of the violence in Albuquerque. Daniel Mora, known to most as Heath Mora, was killed early Tuesday morning at the Ambassador Inn while doing his rounds. The Albuquerque Police Department says Mora worked with police to stop crime there. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming a victim of it.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

APD investigating mysterious death inside Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man arrested after wrong-way chase on I-25 near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police have arrested Nathanel Bueno Diaz after leading police on a chase on I-25 near Santa Fe. According to Santa Fe Police, the Regional Emergency Dispatch center a call of Bueno Diaz forcefully dragging a female against her will into a vehicle in a parking lot. Police located that vehicle on Airport Road in Santa Fe. Police say they saw the female in the car. Bueno Diaz then fled from police.
SANTA FE, NM
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Police Release Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting On Hertel

The Buffalo Police Department has released bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of a man on Hertel Avenue. The man, who was allegedly wielding a knife, was shot by two officers. He has been identified as 30-year-old Dominique Thomas. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable but in serious condition. Police say he called for assistance and wanted to be taken to ECMC before the shooting. Officers say he charged at them with the knife, which is why they discharged their weapons. The two officers who fired at Thomas have been named - Phillip Edwards, who has worked for the force since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who has been with BPD since January 2020. The police who responded to the mental health call did not have access to tasers or BolaWrap. There does not appear to be any mental health worker on the scene, which is something that has been previously discussed in response to mental health calls.
BUFFALO, NY
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho homeowner Michael Duty says he is fighting with his homeowner’s association over flags in his front yard. The Vietnam veteran believes he is being targeted because he decided to run for the HOA board in his neighborhood. Duty has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years flying two flags outside his home, but two years ago a new HOA management company moved in.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy