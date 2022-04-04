ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

St. Luke's Hospital CEO resigns

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

Shane Cerone, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, is resigning. He's led...

sbj.net

Comments / 1

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

St. Luke’s Allentown undergoing $6.3M reno to expand ER

St. Luke’s Allentown campus is undergoing a $6.3 million major renovation and expansion of its emergency room that will allow it to treat as many as 70,000 patients a year. With 32 patient bays, the current ER has grown too small to handle the frequent patient surges the hospital sees, said Dr. Christopher Stromski, chief of the emergency room. It means that patients during busy hours often wait for treatment or an inpatient bed “in alternative treatment spaces,” the health network said in a news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
KMOV

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 drops as St. Mary’s Hospital has zero patients hospitalized

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in over two years, no one with the COVID-19 virus is hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. The SSM hospital discharged its last COVID patient this weekend according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Former. Over the last seven days, hospitalizations for the virus in St. Louis have been dropping.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KIVI-TV

DEVELOPING: St. Luke's Boise Medical Center lockdown cleared

BOISE, Idaho — UPDATE: The lockdown at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center has been lifted. St. Luke's Boise Medical Center was placed on lockdown following the identification of an "external threat," according to a security alert. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Luke's employees received an automated message...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Chesterfield, MO
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke's relaxes visitor policy

DULUTH — St. Luke's is relaxing its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in the are a. The health care system said in a news release Monday that visitors will not need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within three days of their visit; however, they must still wear a mask, be symptom-free and must not be waiting for a COVID test result.
DULUTH, MN
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s clinical research

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report, we take a look at the research that St. Luke’s does to help people from all over the world. Tammi Eslinger, the research manager at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute says many people are surprised to hear of all the research that St. Luke’s does, especially at the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
IDAHO STATE
Bucks County Courier Times

Op-Ed: How St. Luke’s is addressing the shortage of primary care doctors

The recent report, “Medical school impact on the primary care physician shortage in Pennsylvania,” released by a research arm of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, merits a local perspective. We, at St. Luke’s University Health Network, feel qualified and compelled to share our viewpoint with your readers based on our vast experience in recruiting and training young physicians at the region's first and only Lehigh Valley-based four-year medical school.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Duluth News Tribune

St. Luke’s Welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz

Licensed Graduate Social Worker Kelly Schultz, MSW, LADC, is joining St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic. Schultz earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, St. Paul. She received her Chemical Dependency Councilor Certificate from Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet. Schultz’s...
CLOQUET, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Luke S Hospital#Chair David Price
WOWO News

United Way of Allen County CEO Resigns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – The United Way of Allen County has announced that Matthew Purkey is resigning as president and chief executive officer. The nonprofit says Chief Financial Officer Greg Johnson will become interim CEO until a permanent successor is named. The nonprofit says Purkey has...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Community Impact Austin

Junior Leadership Georgetown participants suit up at St. David's Hospital

Student participants of Junior Leadership Georgetown were given an inside look at the health care industry at St. David's Georgetown Hospital, according to a release. On March 9, more than a dozen high school students heard from the hospital's Chief Operating Officer Mark Gorham, and then suited up in the operating room and received hands-on practice with one of the hospital's Da Vinci surgical robots.
GEORGETOWN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy