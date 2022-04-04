St. Luke's Hospital CEO resigns

St. Luke’s Allentown campus is undergoing a $6.3 million major renovation and expansion of its emergency room that will allow it to treat as many as 70,000 patients a year. With 32 patient bays, the current ER has grown too small to handle the frequent patient surges the hospital sees, said Dr. Christopher Stromski, chief of the emergency room. It means that patients during busy hours often wait for treatment or an inpatient bed “in alternative treatment spaces,” the health network said in a news release.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO