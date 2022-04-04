Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize

This article originally appeared in In These Times. Amazon workers in Staten Island, N.Y., astonished the world last week when they voted to form the first-ever U.S. union at the e‑commerce behemoth, which is known for ferociously opposing its workers' efforts to organize. The Amazon Labor Union (ALU), which won the effort at the JFK8 fulfillment center, had been targeted by such anti-union efforts, and its co-founder, Chris Smalls, had been called ​"not smart or articulate" by Amazon officials. (Smalls co-founded the union after he was fired for organizing for safer conditions during the pandemic.)

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO