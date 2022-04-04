ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Truck builder, supplier to expand KC HQ

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

Custom Truck One Source is planning to expand its Kansas City...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Lincoln food trucks see potential for expanded business in proposed code change

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big changes could be coming to where food trucks can operate. A proposed code change would significantly expand the time they can park in certain areas. Some food truck owners said they are thrilled at the possibility of expanded hours in areas like neighborhoods. They said this is just another step in the right direction for the food scene in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Awesome 92.3

This Joplin Mansion Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

This mansion in Joplin, which is a mashup of a hunter's paradise and opulent elegance has to be seen to be believed. It'd be perfect for a couple like Lisa and Oliver from the TV show "Green Acres". I could see Oliver enjoying the part of the mansion that has a hunting lodge vibe, while Lisa's fingerprints are all over the part that's elegant.
JOPLIN, MO
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Building#Trucks#Vehicles#Kc Hq#Custom Truck#Armco Steel
fordauthority.com

Ford Reorganization Plan Will Not Be Replicated By General Motors

Cross-town rivals Ford and General Motors are both in the midst of their own major EV push that involves huge investments and grand plans for mass electric vehicle production. As the two iconic American automakers are bitter rivals, both often mimic each others’ moves, launching similar certified pre-owned vehicle services, driver-assist technology, and even warning dealers about slapping excessive markups on desirable new products. However, it doesn’t seem as if GM will copy a recently announced Ford reorganization plan that will split its operations into two distinct entities – Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
CarBuzz.com

Genesis' American Onslaught Has Reached New Heights

Getting a new brand up and running isn't easy in any industry. It usually means long hours, stress, and money spent. Just ask Hyundai. Its Genesis brand is a relatively new one but it has been working hard to become more entrenched in the auto industry. On March 29th, the brand opened its first standalone dealership in Lafayette, Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MotorAuthority

Vinfast picks North Carolina for first EV plant outside Vietnam

Vinfast plans to expand its production footprint almost as fast as its growing lineup. The Vietnamese electric vehicle startup, which was only established in 2017, presented five vehicles in January during the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show and confirmed at the time plans to start sales in the U.S. by the end of the year.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Alt 101.7

Alabama Dollar General Is A Danger Zone

Dollar General operates about 17,000 stores around the country, that employs more than 150,000 workers. Since 2016 DG has been fined $3.3 million nationwide. Dollar General has 15 business days to respond to the OSHA citations at the Mobile Alabama store. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been...
MOBILE, AL
Reuters

Daimler Truck sees electric trucks costs staying high, FT says

(Reuters) - The chief executive of Daimler Truck said electric truck costs would “forever be higher” than those using combustion engines, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to rising raw material costs. Martin Daum told the newspaper that governments needed to...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Segway unveils new 30+ MPH seated electric scooter for the international market

Segway has come a long way from its nerdy self-balancing transporter days. Several new models and one acquisition later, the company has some quite respectable entries in the larger electric mobility market. Case in point: the new Segway E110A electric scooter, which shows off a combination of stylish design and some interesting tech under the panels.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy