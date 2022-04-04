ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Make tidying up easy with this simple spring cleaning checklist

By Jolie Kerr
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Spring cleaning can be totally overwhelming. To help you get started and to stay focused, we talked to experts about everything you need to end up with a sparkling clean...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
CNN
CNN

965K+

Followers

142K+

Posts

764M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Cleaning#Floor Cleaning#House Cleaning#Drinking Water#Springcleaninglead Istock#Target
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
Seattle Times

How much water do you really need to drink?

When I ask people how much water they drink daily, the answers I get are all over the map, from almost none to more than 100 ounces. That’s quite a range, but how much is optimal? You’ve probably heard the recommendation to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water, or 64 ounces, per day. While that’s an easy-to-remember place to start, that recommendation itself isn’t based on … anything.
HEALTH
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
One Green Planet

6 Drinks That Can Help You Fall Asleep Easier

Are you getting enough sleep? A good night’s sleep is an essential component of health. However, it is often overlooked since getting those eight full hours each night does not always come easy. Most experts recommend that the average adult get between seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Still, a December 2013 Gallup poll found that 40 percent of Americans regularly only get six hours or less of sleep daily. Fortunately, there are a variety of sleep-inducing drinks that can help you fall asleep easier. From warm almond milk to chamomile tea, there’s no shortage of beverages that can help you catch some z’s.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

965K+
Followers
142K+
Post
764M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy