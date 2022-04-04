ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, MD

Ascensia launches Senseonics’ next-gen 180-day Eversense E3 CGM in U.S.

By Sean Whooley
drugdeliverybusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscensia Diabetes Care announced today that it launched the Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Eversense E3 system in the U.S. The next-generation Eversense E3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, developed by Germantown, Maryland-based Senseonics, received FDA approval in February for use lasting up to six months (180 days), making it the longest-lasting CGM sensor...

www.drugdeliverybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study shows 100g of cranberries a day improves cardiovascular health

A new clinical trial found daily consumption of cranberries for one month improved cardiovascular function in healthy men. The new study, published today in Food & Function, included 45 healthy men who consumed whole cranberry powder equivalent to 100g of fresh cranberries per day (9 g powder) or a placebo for one month. Those consuming cranberry had a significant improvement in flow-mediated dilation (FMD), which signals improvement of heart and blood vessel function. FMD is considered a sensitive biomarker of cardiovascular disease risk and measures how blood vessels widen when blood flow increases.
HEALTH
The Daily World

Best Blood Sugar Support Pills: Top Supplements That Work for Diabetes

Maintaining normal levels of blood sugar is an essential part of preventing multiple health issues, staying healthy, and weight management. Health issues related to imbalances in blood sugar, including obesity and diabetes, are a quickly growing burden for most people today. One of the arising solutions to this issue is...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Germantown, MD
diabetesselfmanagement.com

COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk Linked to A1C level in Type 2

People with type 2 diabetes who develop COVID-19 are more likely to need hospitalization for the viral infection if they have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. There is now a large body of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Reducing the Risk of Weight Gain Associated With Specific Diabetes Drug

By uncovering the subtle difference between two varieties of a protein, researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania may have discovered how to eliminate the risk of weight gain from a certain type of diabetes medication. Through this, it’s possible that more patients with diabetes could get more effective treatment from modified thiazolidinediones, which many likely avoid in their current form due to side effects. These findings were published in Genes & Development.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Newly discovered drug candidate raises insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes

Researchers at Lund University have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Early-stage Alzheimer disease: getting trial-ready

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) might be the greatest unmet medical need of our time. Although one AD therapeutic has received a controversial accelerated approval from the FDA, more effective and accessible therapies are urgently needed. Consensus is growing that for meaningful disease modification in AD, therapeutic intervention must be initiated at very early (preclinical or prodromal) stages of the disease. Although the methods for such early-stage clinical trials have been developed, identification and recruitment of the required asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic study participants takes many years and requires substantial funds. As an example, in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease Trial (the first phase III trial to be performed in preclinical AD), 3.5 years and more than 5,900 screens were required to recruit and randomize 1,169 participants. A new clinical trials infrastructure is required to increase the efficiency of recruitment and accelerate therapeutic progress. Collaborations in North America, Europe and Asia are now addressing this need by establishing trial-ready cohorts of individuals with preclinical and prodromal AD. These collaborations are employing innovative methods to engage the target population, assess risk of brain amyloid accumulation, select participants for biomarker studies and determine eligibility for trials. In the future, these programmes could provide effective tools for pursuing the primary prevention of AD. Here, we review the lessons learned from the AD trial-ready cohorts that have been established to date, with the aim of informing ongoing and future efforts towards efficient, cost-effective trial recruitment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Anderson
Seeking Alpha

Senseonics: Aiming At A Big Potential Market

Today, we take our first look at Senseonics Holdings, a small medical device concern starting to ramp up revenues. "Risk is the bedfellow of vision. Therefore, if your vision has no risk, neither were ever in the house." ― Craig D. Lounsbrough. Today, we are putting medical device concern...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
WDIO-TV

Diabetes, COVID: Potential link being explored

Reports of rising diabetes cases during the pandemic have scientists exploring if there could be a link with the coronavirus. It's clear that in people who already have diabetes, COVID-19 can worsen the condition and make them prone to severe virus complications. But there are other possible connections. Emerging evidence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ischemic stroke in patients with renal impairment

"The foot bone's connected to the ankle bone," goes the schoolyard song, highlighting the ways in which each part of our body can affect other parts of the body. Now, researchers from Japan have found that the kidney is connected to the heart, in that kidney malfunction is associated with different types of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgm#E3#Next Gen#Eversense E3 Cgm#Ascensia Diabetes Care#Senseonics Lrb#Eversense Pass#Eversense E3
thefastmode.com

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Carvana Launches Next-Day Delivery To Ames Area Residents

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) said it offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Ames area residents in Iowa. Customers can shop more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, and schedule next-day vehicle delivery in five minutes. Carvana customers can save time and money with The New Way to...
AMES, IA
MedicalXpress

Lower dose of insulin-sensitizing drug benefits patients with Type 2 diabetes

An insulin-sensitizing drug can benefit patients with insulin resistance at lower doses than has typically been prescribed, according to a study co-authored by Paresh Dandona, MD, Ph.D., SUNY Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. The study, titled "Efficacy...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
Nature.com

The role of JAK inhibitors in hematopoietic cell transplantation

The Janus Kinase (JAK)/Signal Transducers and Activators of Transcription (STAT) pathway is essential for both the regulation of hematopoiesis and the control of inflammation. Disruption of this pathway can lead to inflammatory and malignant disease processes. JAK inhibitors, designed to control the downstream effects of pro-inflammatory and pro-angiogenic cytokines, have been successfully used in pre-clinical models and clinical studies of patients with autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies, and the hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) complication graft versus host disease (GVHD). In the last decade, JAK inhibitors Ruxolitinib, Fedratinib, and most recently Pacritinib have been United States Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis (MF). Ruxolitinib was also recently approved for the treatment of steroid refractory acute as well as chronic GVHD; JAK inhibitors are currently under evaluation in the pre-HCT setting in MF and for the prevention of GVHD. This review will focus on the role of JAK inhibitors in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, the potential function of pre-HCT JAK inhibitors in patients with MF, and the role of JAK inhibitors in the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic GVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predictive biomarkers for survival benefit with ramucirumab in urothelial cancer in the RANGE trial

The RANGE study (NCT02426125) evaluated ramucirumab (an anti-VEGFR2 monoclonal antibody) in patients with platinum-refractory advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC). Here, we use programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) immunohistochemistry (IHC) and transcriptome analysis to evaluate the association of immune and angiogenesis pathways, and molecular subtypes, with overall survival (OS) in UC. Higher PD-L1 IHC and immune pathway scores, but not angiogenesis scores, are associated with greater ramucirumab OS benefit. Additionally, Basal subtypes, which have higher PD-L1 IHC and immune/angiogenesis pathway scores, show greater ramucirumab OS benefit compared to Luminal subtypes, which have relatively lower scores. Multivariable analysis suggests patients from East Asia as having lower immune/angiogenesis signature scores, which correlates with decreased ramucirumab OS benefit. Our data highlight the utility of multiple biomarkers including PD-L1, molecular subtype, and immune phenotype in identifying patients with UC who might derive the greatest benefit from treatment with ramucirumab.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy