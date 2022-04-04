ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

By STEVE DOUGLAS
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYbAH_0eymBjpp00
Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola sits on the bench before the Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor, in Burnley, England, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) (Rui Vieira)

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favored by Guardiola and mastered by the likes of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández.

It wasn’t for Simeone, though.

“We talked,” Guardiola has recounted, “and he told me, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t feel it.’”

Simeone, a combative and hard-working midfielder as a player, saw the beauty of soccer in a different way and, for many, would come to represent the antithesis of Guardiola and his beautiful approach.

A clash of styles soon took hold in Spain, when Simeone moved to Europe to become coach of Atlético Madrid in 2011 — a few months after Barcelona won the Champions League for the second time and in mesmeric fashion at Wembley Stadium.

More than a decade later, the two coaches remain at the top of the game, with Simeone still the embodiment of a rugged and uncompromising Atlético team and Guardiola now attempting to turn soccer into an art form at Manchester City.

City and Atlético go head-to-head in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday — a first competitive meeting between the teams, if not the men leading them.

Yet given Guardiola and Simeone are two of the sport’s most storied current coaches, the fact that they have only come up against each other three times is as surprising as it is refreshing.

The most recent was in the Champions League in 2016, when Atlético eliminated Guardiola’s highly fancied Bayern Munich team on away goals after a pair of tightly contested legs in the semifinals. It’s one of Guardiola’s many painful exits in the Champions League since his last title, in 2011.

The only other time Guardiola and Simeone faced each other was in February 2012, a few months before Guardiola quit Barcelona. The Catalan team won 2-1 in the Spanish league.

One goal was the difference in all three games. Expect more of the same over the next week, even if City starts out as the favorite.

“They are going to be very aggressive,” City midfielder Bernardo Silva said Monday. “They won't give us much space and it's going to be very tight. Definitely not an open game — that's Atlético's quality.”

Indeed, Guardiola has used Atlético’s elimination of Manchester United in the last 16 as a guide for what team should expect.

“The first 15-20 minutes against United, United couldn’t breathe,” Guardiola said.

And it’s that ability to frustrate that sets Atlético apart. Even if it is achieved by using what's often perceived as unsportsmanlike tactics that have infuriated opposition coaches and players over the years.

“It is frustrating at times,” Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson said of Atlético in 2020 when his team was eliminated by the Spanish club, “but it is not going to change.”

There was a period, particularly in the 2020-21 season, when Simeone tried to turn Atlético into more of an attack-minded team, using the qualities of forwards like Luis Suárez and João Félix.

When it comes to the crunch, Simeone typically returns to his more destructive and pragmatic game plan and that is likely to be on show at City's Etihad Stadium for the first leg on Tuesday.

As for Guardiola, who is wedded to his possession-based philosophy, he said he wasn't ready to “judge” coaches like Simeone who have a different approach to the game. In fact, he thinks there might be a misconception about Atlético's style.

“They are more offensive than people believe,” Guardiola said. "He (Simeone) doesn't want to take a risk in the build-up but, after, they have quality and they play really well in the final third.

“It depends on the position of the ball, the moment of the game. They know exactly how to play in each exact moment. Winning, losing, last minutes, early minutes."

So what about Atlético's perceived use of the dark arts — the time-wasting, the haranguing of referees, the rolling around? Was there a problem, Guardiola was asked, with “winning ugly?"

“What is ugly? What is playing ugly?” he replied. ”It's being smart."

Guardiola has been accused of overthinking his tactics in the big games and he accepted that when it was put to him on Monday.

Not that it will stop him from doing so again when Simeone and Atlético come to Manchester.

“You have to adapt and adjust," he said before finishing with a smile. “That's why I love to overthink and create stupid tactics so that after, when I don't win, I'm punished.”

Yet another layer to the upcoming double-header between the current English and Spanish champions that should be fascinating.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
João Félix
Person
Andrés Iniesta
Person
Diego Simeone
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Kevin De Bruyne's goal earns Champions League quarter-final first-leg lead

Kevin De Bruyne’s second-half goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Manchester City against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In an absorbing tie at the Etihad, Diego Simeone's team held out for 70 minutes but Phil Foden's introduction brought the breakthrough that puts Pep Guardiola's side in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester United#The Champions League
BBC

Guardiola on fixtures, overthinking and Atletico threat

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on the eve of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad. On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We just want to make this season an unforgettable one': Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is leading the Reds' charge for quadruple... as they prepare to face Benfica in Champions League quarter-final showdown

Virgil Van Dijk has called on Liverpool's players to make the season unforgettable as a sequence of high-profile games begins in Lisbon. They sing about Van Dijk being 'calm as you like' on The Kop and The Netherlands international did not look as if he had care in the world yesterday, as he began to examine the challenges that will come thick and fast over the next three weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Benfica vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea’s Champions League defence is all but over

Thomas Tuchel has all-but admitted defeat in the Champions League after Chelsea slumped to a 3-1 first-leg loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.Karim Benzema’s stunning hat-trick handed Real total control at the midway point of their quarter-final with the defending champions.And a deflated and angry Blues boss Tuchel effectively conceded Chelsea are now odds-on to relinquish their Champions League crown.Tuchel took responsibility for the tactical set-up that allowed Benzema and Vinicius Junior to terrorise Andreas Christensen on Chelsea’s right flank.But the Chelsea boss challenged his players to rediscover their lost poise in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Southampton to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sublime Karim Benzema hat-trick condemns Chelsea to Champions League first-leg defeat

A night when Karim Benzema rose above it, and also undercut Chelsea.That is the main storyline from a remarkable night of Champions League football at Stamford Bridge, as the Real Madrid great became just the second player to score hat-tricks in the competition in successive knock-out games.The only other player to do so was the player he supported in Cristiano Ronaldo, which itself symbolises how Benzema has now taken centre stage, at the age of 34.Such calls to history lent an element of foreboding to Chelsea’s future that go way beyond their future in this season’s competition after a 3-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WOKV

Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited

LONDON — (AP) — Qatar World Cup organizers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted for FIFA's preparation tournaments in the Gulf State. The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor" by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.
FIFA
The Independent

Liverpool put one foot in Champions League semi-finals after Luis Diaz downs Benfica

Liverpool successfully navigated this first of four matches that could decide their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple, even though it briefly threatened to be an archetypal game of two halves. Luis Diaz’s late goal and some timely second-half substitutions broke Benfica’s second half resurgence at the Estadio da Luz to secure a win that was deserved on the overall balance of play.As it is, Jurgen Klopp’s team will go into the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final with a comfortable though not entirely commanding two-goal advantage to protect, with Diaz adding to strikes by Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy