Pettis County, MO

MSHP Arrest Reports for April 4, 2022

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 2 days ago
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Jose L. Marcos of Sedalia at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle...

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

