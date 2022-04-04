MSHP Arrest Reports for April 4, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Jose L. Marcos of Sedalia at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle...ksisradio.com
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Jose L. Marcos of Sedalia at 8:42 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle...ksisradio.com
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0