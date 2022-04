COLLINSVILLE (KMOV) -- A 32-year-old Metro East man killed his ex-girlfriend and her sister outside his home in Collinsville Saturday morning, police told News 4. Officers responded to 1075 McDonough Lake Road, where they found the bodies of Jamie Joiner, 30, and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, around 10:30 a.m. Authorities said Adam Cobb, 32, had been in a relationship with Jamie Joiner, which had just ended. Jessica, who lives in California, was at the home to help Jamie move out.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO