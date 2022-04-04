ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wait, she's got a British accent?’ Hawaiian-born Greatest Showman star Keala Settle - whose father is from the UK - surprises fans during This Morning interview

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
 2 days ago

This Morning viewers have been left baffled by The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle's unexpected British accent.

The singer, 46, who was born in Hawaii but has a British father, appeared on the ITV programme today to discuss her West End performance in & Juliet.

But fans were distracted by Keala's accent, with one writing: 'I'm so confused with Keala Settle. I swear she's American but in the last few interviews I've seen she's been speaking in a full British accent.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNzwx_0eym6CTC00
This Morning viewers have been left baffled by The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle's (pictured) unexpected British accent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cE8pv_0eym6CTC00
The singer (pictured in The Greatest Showman), 46, who was born in Hawaii but has a British father, appeared on the ITV programme today to discuss her West End performance in & Juliet

Another said: 'Why is Keala speaking in a British accent?' A third shocked individual insisted: 'She is British, no American can do a British accent that good.'

During her appearance, the actress discussed how she didn't like to be the centre of attention despite her successful career.

'It takes a lot, I did a lot of therapy when This Is Me came out...' she admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIlMt_0eym6CTC00
But fans were distracted by Keala's accent, with one writing: 'I'm so confused with Keala Settle. I swear she's American but in the last few interviews I've seen she's been speaking in a full British accent.'

She continued: 'Because so many people, their lives, and continued to be, and their lives are changing, in a positive way, and people are seeing each other for who they really are, which is not bad at all.'

The actress also revealed how she was 'honoured' to have performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 2021.

Earlier this year, Keala spoke candidly about a stroke she suffered in 2018 just eight days before she was due to perform smash-hit This Is Me at the Oscars.

The star - who is best known for playing The Bearded Lady opposite Hugh Jackman in 2017's The Greatest Showman - revealed she was even 'fitted for her Oscar performance gown' while in hospital.

Appearing on Loose Women, Keala explained: 'The stroke ward is actually where I was fitted for my gowns. They had to take off the monitor on my chest and fit me into these lovely gowns.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBoWb_0eym6CTC00
The actress (right) also revealed how she was 'honoured' to have performed at the Royal Variety Performance in 2021

Opening up further about the aftermath of her stroke, Keala added: 'When it happened, I had about two to four months…

'I had to regain all of my talking, and reading, and writing. I think the last bit of that was singing, I didn't know if I could sing again.'

Elsewhere, the star was quick to talk about her friendship with A-lister Hugh, 53, sweetly revealing he 'called her every day' when she was in hospital.

She also shared the moment Hugh asked her to join him on the film's 2019 world tour.

'After I came out of surgery and I started singing again and was trying to find some semblance of life he said ''I'm so glad you're feeling better, do you wanna go on tour with me?''' Keala told the audience.

Keala revealed in November 2018 that she had a stroke just days before the biggest performance of her career.

The incident happened eight days before Hollywood's biggest night at a rehearsal space in Burbank, California on February 24 she told People magazine.

Comments / 0

