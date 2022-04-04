ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and prediction

blufftontoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins (43-20-5) visit the Buckeye State to battle the Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-5) Monday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we look at the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets....

www.blufftontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Detroit Red Wings vs Boston Bruins: Predictions and a player prop for Tuesday night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Boston travels from Columbus to Detroit on back-to-back nights, but thankfully for them, this road trip has seen them face two teams at...
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: DeBrusk nets OT goal for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jake DeBrusk was the hero for the Boston Bruins in Monday night's game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. The B's winger came through with the game-winning goal 1:03 into overtime. He put the puck past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzļikins on a nice assist from newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Watch:
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to bring high level of urgency against Jets

After an impressive win against Boston on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings will face the Winnipeg Jets less than 24 hours later to conclude the second half of a midweek back-to-back. Wednesday's puck drop from Canada Life Centre is set for 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Linus Ullmark
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#The Boston Bruins#The Buckeye State#Nationwide Arena#Espn#The Beantown Bullies#The Atlanta Division#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Gaa
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Philadelphia, looks to break road skid

LINE: Flyers -125, Blue Jackets +105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Philadelphia looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Flyers are 8-24-8 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals. The...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Lightning vs. Capitals prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/6/2022

Under: 6.5 (-128) *Watch NHL Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) After a hot four-game win streak, the Lightning have been struck by two losses in a row, as they got dropped by the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss and then again at home by the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, 6-2. The Bolts can pick up the pieces this Wednesday night against a team they have already victimized twice this season. Tampa Bay defeated the Capitals on the road in October, 2-1, and then again in November at home, 3-2. Those are two tight contests the Lightning survived thanks in large part to the admirable job of their goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is still one of the best in the business. In those two meetings with the Caps, Vasilevskiy made 63 saves off the 66 shots he faced.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
USA Today
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-36-11) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (32-32-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). Tuesday's game is the front end of a home-and-home set. The scene will shift to Nationwide Arena...
NHL
FOX Sports

Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists. The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy