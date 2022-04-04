ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

52K More Iowa Chickens and Turkeys Killed Because Of Bird Flu

By Ben Davis
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Millions of chickens and turkeys are being killed to try and stop the spread of the Bird Flu. Look for a rise in prices for both chicken and eggs. Last week Iowa agriculture officials announced more than 1.5 million chickens and turkeys would have to be killed because of the bird...

