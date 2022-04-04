Prime Barber Academy plans to open new school for hairstylists in Plano

The Ozone Bar plans to open by the end of March at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C-105, Plano. The new location in The Shops at Legacy development will be the second for The Ozone Bar, which opened its existing Dallas location in February 2020, owner Laura Harbinson said. The business offers ozone and infrared therapy services that help with detoxification, stress release and inflammation reduction, Harbinson said. The Ozone Bar will offer three kinds of saunas, 10 treatment rooms and will carry physician-grade supplements and a variety of wellness products, according to Harbinson. 214-964-0760 (Dallas location). www.theozonebar.net.
