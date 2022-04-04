ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Prime Barber Academy plans to open new school for hairstylists in Plano

By Erick Pirayesh
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prime Barber Academy will open a new school in Plano for those looking to work in the beauty industry. Plano City Council approved a permit for the company to operate out of a 2,500-square-foot...

