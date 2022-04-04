Are fitness trackers accurate?

How is it that sometimes you can get into bed feeling absolutely shattered but lie awake for an hour or more, unable to drop off?We all know that, ideally, we shouldn’t look at our phones, laptops or tablet screens an hour before bed because of the blue light they emit, but realistically, that’s not practical most of the time.But it turns out there is something you can do before bed to help you fall asleep that only takes five minutes. It’s incredibly simple too: all you need to do is write a very specific to-do list.Yes, merely writing down the...

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 DAYS AGO