North Carolina vs. Kansas: National Championship odds, score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images.

The National Championship is here, and the North Carolina Tar Heels and Kansas Jayhawks are set for a Monday night matchup with the title on the line. Here is everything you need to know for the championship matchup, including how to watch, odds and final score predictions from ESPN and KenPom.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Kansas

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

TV Network: TBS

Odds

Kansas is currently a four-point favorite for the championship game, according to the Vegas Insider consensus odds.

Kansas -4, -114, North Carolina +4, -109

Moneyline: Kansas -196, North Carolina +162

Total: Over/Under 152 combined points, -110

ESPN predictions

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) expects the Jayhawks to walk out of New Orleans with a national title under their belt. ESPN gives Kansas a win probability of 70.5%.

Predicted winner: Kansas

Predicted point differential: 5.9 points

KenPom predictions

Like ESPN’s BPI, KenPom expects the Jayhawks to edge the Tar Heels in Caesars Superdome on Monday night. KenPom gives Kansas a win probability of 69%.

Predicted winner: Kansas

Predicted final score: Kansas 80 – North Carolina 74

Kansas, North Carolina have had differing paths to the National Championship

While the Jayhawks and Tar Heels are meeting in the title game, the two teams had very different paths to reach this point. Kansas has been among the best teams in college basketball all season, spending most of the year ranked inside the top ten. The Jayhawks went 25-6 in the regular season, and later won the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, and the Jayhawks are the lone top seed remaining in the field. The Jayhawks have beaten 16th-seeded Texas Southern, ninth-seeded Creighton, fourth-seeded Providence, 10th-seeded Miami, and second-seeded Villanova to make it to Monday night.

North Carolina, however, had to fight to even get into the tournament field. The Tar Heels turned things on late, and finished the regular season 23-8. UNC lost to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. In the tournament, the Tar Heels have beaten ninth-seeded Marquette, top seeded Baylor, fourth-seeded UCLA, 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s, and second-seeded Duke.

Luckily for UNC, Armando Bacot will be ready to play despite injuring his ankle in the Final Four. Bacot is sore, but Hubert Davis said that he will be on the court to fight for the title against Kansas.

North Carolina is fighting to win the seventh National Championship in program history. Kansas is going for its fourth title.