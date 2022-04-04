Jaxson Dart discusses decision, struggle to leave USC

Harry How/Getty Images

Jaxson Dart had a solid freshman season at USC, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions while playing in six games. After deciding to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, Dart found a new home at Ole Miss – and he’s currently going through spring practices with the Rebels in preparation for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Dart – a former On3 Consensus four-star recruit – made the move to Ole Miss with hopes of replacing standout quarterback Matt Corral as the Rebels’ primary signal-caller. While Dart has his sights on being successful at Ole Miss, he admitted that it wasn’t an easy choice to walk away from USC.

“It was really hard,” Dart told reporters. “Just like the bonds and connections that I made there, my teammates, my friends – leaving those guys was hard. But, you know, it was what was best for me and for me to achieve my goals for the future. So, I kind of like to have it with that mindset, but honestly it was hard.”

Dart joins an Ole Miss team that is coming off a 10-win season a year ago, which included four straight victories to close the regular season. If Dart becomes the Rebels’ primary signal-caller, then he’ll be planning on leading the team to more success in 2022.

Dart reveals why he chose Ole Miss as transfer destination

After an action-packed recruiting cycle for Jaxson Dart, he ultimately made the decision to transfer to Ole Miss and will be suiting up for the Rebels in 2022. Dart made the move to Oxford to join a Lane Kiffin-coached squad that won 10 games a season ago and said that he’s excited to play in the Rebels’ offense.

“I mean, ultimately just seeing the production that they had last year,” Dart said when asked what led him to Ole Miss. “Hearing about it on the news when I was playing at SC and watching highlights when I was in the portal and meeting with the coaches. … I loved how electric the offense is. It’s super quarterback friendly and I love the excitement and everything that carries around with it.

“I love how Coach Kiffin has really turned some things around here and has brought it back to where it used to be. That was something that really excited me.”