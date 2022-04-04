Penn State to host top target later this month; Lions send out new offer: Newsstand

Penn State linebacker target Tony Rojas will visit the Lions later this month.

Penn State football has wrapped up a weekend filled with good news.

The Lions flipped a commitment on Sunday. Before that, they sent out a new offer and learned that a top target will visit campus later this month.

It’s time to review the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and college athletics on April 4.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with the commitment that happened over the weekend.

Penn State flipped Milbrook, N.Y., Milton Academy On3 Consensus four-star tight end and top-300 Class of 2023 talent Andrew Rappleyea from Michigan on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior-to-be had long been interested in the Nittany Lions. But, they appeared to be full at the position. That changed, however, when Neeo Avery decommitted last Sunday.

Next, we move on to an uncommitted visitor.

Four-star linebacker Tony Rojas will visit Penn State on April 15. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Class of 2023 recruit was last on campus back in January. He also visited three times in 2021. Rojas is undoubtedly the Lions’ top target at linebacker in this cycle. PSU leads in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Finally, for this section, Penn State offered 2025 defensive back Omari Gaines over the weekend.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s New NIL Collective Off to Strong Start: Wogenrich, SI

Jaquan Brisker overcomes adversity on road to draft day: Eckert, BWI

Micah Parsons makes good on invitation from Randy Orton, is backstage as WrestleMania 38′s second night kicks off: Linder, PennLive

PSU commit Andrew Rappleyea opens up about decision: Snyder, BWI

Penn State Releases Blue-White Game Parking and Fan Fest Details: DeAngelis, Statecollege.com

Class Breakdown: Penn State’s 2023 class adds big-time tight end in Andrew Rappleyea: Eckert, BWI

Lions look for progress as spring practice moves forward: Kalista, Fox43

Penn State will host Georgia offensive lineman Monday: Snyder, BWI

Former Penn State football safety Lamont Wade signs with Germany’s Potsdam Royals for 2022 season: Engle, Daily Collegian

Quote of the day

“With the recruiting process, [PSU tight ends coach Ty Howle is] very respectful. He’s also very passionate about what he does. He loves football, it’s so obvious. He’s determined to build the best room. He really goes after his recruits. A lot of people are very direct with the players, but Coach Howle talks to your whole family. He’ll talk to your grandmother, your mother, your siblings, everybody.

“There’s something about Happy Valley that feels like home. It seems to happen to a lot of people. They go there and fall in love with it.

—New PSU tight end commit Andrew Rappleyea to BWI about his decision to flip to PSU.