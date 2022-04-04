Georgia offer 'a dream come true' for Arkansas WR commit Anthony Evans
The importance of a Georgia offer was not lost on Anthony Evans, as the young receiver added the opportunity to play in Athens over the weekend.
The importance of a Georgia offer was not lost on Anthony Evans, as the young receiver added the opportunity to play in Athens over the weekend.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0