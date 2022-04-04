ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Dylan Raiola is the early No. 1 in 2024

By Charles Power about 15 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240rgM_0eyljvKI00
Chad Simmons/On3

On3 released the initial On300 for the 2024 cycle two weeks ago, with Dylan Raiola debuting as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

The Chandler (Ariz.) High signal caller is one of three initial five-stars in the 2024 cycle for On3 along with cornerback Desmond Ricks and defensive lineman Justin Scott. He also became the fourth active high school quarterback prospect to be rated as a five-star by On3 along with Arch Manning, USC commit Malachi Nelson and Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava from the 2023 cycle.

Raiola has become one of the nation’s most sought-after prospects this offseason. He holds offers from most of the nation’s top programs and has recently taken visits to Oregon, Clemson, Georgia, USC and Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Trojans are currently out in front according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

If the last name sounds familiar, it’s because it is – Dylan is the son of long-time Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola.

Let’s get into what makes Dylan Raiola On3’s initial No. 1 prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Dylan Raiola is a top arm talent

We’ll start with Dylan Raiola‘s arm talent. Simply put, he’s a natural passer.

Raiola has fluid, relaxed throwing mechanics that manifests in a quick, replicable release. The ball comes out of his hand with substantial velocity considering this early stage in his development. Raiola also has a strong base that allows him to power through throws.

We see this in Raiola’s ability to easily stretch the field with his deep ball as a sophomore at Burleson (Texas) High. He’s able to activate all portions of the field with his arm strength.

Playmaking and creativity

Dylan Raiola can do much more than deliver from a defined, set platform. His quick, loose arm allows for the ability to make some impressive off-platform throws from outside of structure.

The arm talent combines with a natural feel for the pass rush, quick feet and field vision to result in some high-difficulty reactive plays. We already see Raiola making these types of plays with regularity as a high school underclassman.

You can see some influence of his father’s former Lions teammate Matthew Stafford‘s style of play. The first throw in the above clip is not dissimilar from Stafford’s now famous no-look pass from the Super Bowl.

The fact that Raiola is seeing the field so well and making these types of reactive plays in his first season as a varsity starter is highly encouraging and points to a significant upside as he continues to progress. Playing quarterback is a performance craft. The best players at the position are able to make plays in the face of a pass rush. Raiola certainly shows early signs of excelling in that area.

Advanced technical polish

Dylan Raiola isn’t simply a top arm talent who is playing backyard football on Friday nights. He’s advanced technically and has been well-coached to this point. Raiola played his sophomore season at Burleson High in Texas where he was coached by former NFL quarterback and Cowboys quarterback coach, Jon Kitna.

You can see the advanced polish in a few areas. For one, Raiola took snaps under center at Burleson – a rarity in today’s offensive climate, especially in high school. He’s comfortable in his drops and shows good ball-handling and technique in working off of play-action.

Raiola also stands out in throwing the quick game and RPO’s. He’s able to draw on his baseball background to quickly set his feet and fire the ball shortly after receiving the snap.

At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Raiola is also developed from a physical perspective. He’s already relatively filled out and doesn’t require much projection when it comes to hitting his ideal playing size at the next level.

Production on Friday nights

In addition to the on-field skill set, Dylan Raiola was among the more productive quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle as a sophomore.

Raiola hit 228-350 passes for 3,341 yards (9.5 yards per attempt), 32 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games as a sophomore at Burleson. He also ran for nine touchdowns. Raiola threw for more yards than any quarterback who ranks in the top 200 of the 2024 On300. He also did so while facing good competition in Texas’ 5A classification.

The strong production should continue with Raiola’s transfer to Chandler. The Wolves are one of the top high school programs in the western United States and are perennial state title contenders in Arizona’s Open Division.

Athletic pedigree

Dylan Raiola has a strong athletic pedigree. He doubles as a standout baseball player – both as a pitcher and catcher. His fastball was clocked at 89 miles per hour as a freshman. As noted earlier, you can see some of his baseball background spill over to the football field.

The Raiola family also has a well-established athletic history. Prior to his 14-year career with the Lions, Dominic starred at Nebraska, where he won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center in 2000. Dylan’s mother, Yvonne, played water polo at Hawaii. His older sister, Taylor, currently plays volleyball at TCU.

Dominic Raiola’s brother and Dylan’s uncle, Donovan Raiola, played at Wisconsin and for six seasons in the NFL with various teams. He’s now the current offensive line coach at Nebraska. Dominic and Donovan’s father (Dylan’s grandfather), Tony, was a defensive lineman at Miami in the late 1970’s.

Moving forward

Any talk of such a lofty ranking for a young prospect should be delivered with the critical caveat that this is a long-term projection that is early and subject to change.

Progression and performance as an upperclassman takes precedence over a sophomore ranking in our evaluations. How quarterbacks play as seniors in high school has proven to be one of the more predictive data points in projecting long-term success at quarterback. We’re still years away from that time with 2024 prospects.

With that said, Dylan Raiola has shown enough high-level skills and upside to this point to place him at the pole position as the top quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Brett Favre Entangled In Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre continues to be entangled in political scandals in his home state of Mississippi. Favre, who played collegiately at Southern Miss, was linked on Monday to a scandal involving former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant. Mississippi Today reported on Monday that there could be connections between Favre,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Donovan Raiola
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KIX 105.7

Chery, Perkins To Be Inducted Into SFCC Athletics HOF

The State Fair Community College Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 SFCC Athletics Hall of Fame Class. Former Roadrunners basketball student-athlete Kenny Chery and longtime “Voice of the Roadrunners” Denny Perkins will make up the 2022 class. The pair will be formally inducted in a ceremony on May 13.
SEDALIA, MO
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy