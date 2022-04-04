Kirk Herbstreit spotlights reasoning behind Hubert Davis success

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Hubert Davis is turning a lot of heads as he leads North Carolina on a memorable NCAA Tournament run. One of the media personalities he’s impressed is ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, who couldn’t sing enough praises for Davis.

As the Tar Heels ready for a chance at a title against Kansas, Herbstreit took to Twitter to spotlight the reason behind Davis’ immense success in his first season as a head coach.

“This is SPOT ON!” Herbstreit tweeted, responding to a tweet stating that North Carolina coaches never make things about themselves. “Hubert Davis in his first year making this run. EVERY interview deflects the attention and celebrates his kids-his squad. Players see that. Easy guy to pull for — CLASS ACT!”

Throughout the season, Davis hasn’t taken any credit for North Carolina’s success. The Tar Heels leader has put all the credit on the shoulders of his team. Herbstreit has noticed it, his players have noticed it and it’s helped elevate North Carolina to the final game of the college basketball season.

Only one team is standing in the way of this season’s North Carolina squad and immortality. While the diehards will be cheering vivaciously, Kirk Herbstreit and many others will also be pulling for Hubert Davis to capture a national championship.

Bill Self comments on the job Hubert Davis has done in first season

Continuing, Kansas head coach Bill Self also had high praise for first-year North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis ahead of Monday’s national championship game, applauding his relationship with the players. After making history in the NCAA Tournament, the Tar Heels leader hopes to continue with a win and his first trophy as head coach.

In his praise for Hubert Davis, Bill Self mentioned his relationship with star center Armando Bacot and a chance encounter earlier this month during the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s incredible,” said Self. “All teams go through blips, but obviously they had a great year but they were a bubble team six weeks ago, which is incredible to me. But the way — I’ll tell you, I coached Mando on the U.S.A. Team, when he was coming out of high school. He was going to be a senior. And I coached him. So I got to know him a little bit. Obviously we spent 17 or 21 days together, whatever.

“And we saw their team at Del Frisco in Fort Worth because we were both in that subregional when we got there that first night, we both were eating there at the same time. I went up to Armando and said, Congratulations, are you having fun? And the first thing he said, ‘I love playing for Coach Davis.’ That’s the first thing he said to me. So I think that right there is a testament to how good he is, how special, and the relationship he has with his guys. It’s not surprising at all when you have talented guys that when they do gel they gel in a big way, if they have the same common theme and they believe in the way they’re playing.”