ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

MMQB: Surprises at two position groups and more reflection on Michigan's spring game

By Clayton Sayfie about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PahpD_0eyljquf00
(Photo by EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to watch the film and process what we saw from Michigan football in its spring game. The Blue team defeated the Maize, 20-12, and there were plenty of takeaways from the scrimmage. In this edition of 'Monday Morning Quarterback,' we break down three things that worked the best and three areas that left a bit to be desired. Keep in mind, we saw plenty of good Saturday, and the starters / main contributors didn't play close to the whole game, so any 'negatives' don't necessarily indicate that Michigan will struggle in those areas this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#Mmqb#Maize#American Football#College Football#Blue
The Ann Arbor News

Stan Parrish, Tom Brady’s QBs coach at Michigan, has died

Stan Parrish, the college football coach best known for mentoring Tom Brady and Michigan’s talented group of quarterbacks during the late 1990s, has died. Parrish passed away on Sunday, according to former players and the Ball State football program, where he coached from 2005 to 2010. He was 75.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Cleveland Native, Tom Brady’s Michigan QB Coach, Passes Away

On March 13 of this year, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced he was returning for his 23rd year of professional football. This was a reversal of his earlier decision to retire. Brady will try to add an eighth world title to his resume in 2022, further cementing his...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy