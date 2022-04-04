MMQB: Surprises at two position groups and more reflection on Michigan's spring game

(Photo by EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

It's Monday morning, which means we've had over 40 hours to watch the film and process what we saw from Michigan football in its spring game. The Blue team defeated the Maize, 20-12, and there were plenty of takeaways from the scrimmage. In this edition of 'Monday Morning Quarterback,' we break down three things that worked the best and three areas that left a bit to be desired. Keep in mind, we saw plenty of good Saturday, and the starters / main contributors didn't play close to the whole game, so any 'negatives' don't necessarily indicate that Michigan will struggle in those areas this fall.